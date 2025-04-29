6 Most Terrifying Natural Disasters in History

Yangtze River flooding, China
In the period between July and August 1931, China suffered excessive rainfall which, in conjunction with the spring snowmelt in the mountains, led to floods along the Yangtze River which led to what is considered to be the deadliest natural disaster in world history.
Tangshan earthquake, China
Tangshan is a coal-mining and industrial city that was almost completely destroyed by the earthquake. The majority of the fatalities were caused by the destruction of unreinforced masonry buildings in which people were sleeping.
Bhola Cyclone, Bangladesh
In 1970, Bangladesh (at that time known as East Pakistan) was hit by the Bhola tropical cyclone. The wind speed, based on data by NOAA’s Hurricane Research Division, reached 205 km/h, making it the world’s deadliest tropical cyclone to date.
Haiti Earthquake
One of the deadliest earthquakes ever registered struck the small island country of Haiti in January 2010. The disaster left Haiti facing high levels of damage, fatalities, and casualties. The Caribbean had not seen an earthquake like this in about two centuries.
Indian Ocean Earthquake and Tsunami
On December 26, 2004, a disastrous earthquake with a magnitude of 9.1 on the Richter scale struck just off the west coast of Sumatra in Indonesia in the Indian Ocean and provoked a massive tsunami that hit 12 countries in South Asia and East Africa.
Typhoon Nina-Banqiao and the subsequent flood, China
One of the most devastating floods in history occurred in central China as a result of the heavy rains brought by Typhoon Nina that poured down over a three-day period. The typhoon was followed by the failure of the Banqiao dam on the River Ru.