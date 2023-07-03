6 most controversial Wimbledon outfits

| Updated: Jul 03, 2023, 03:59 PM IST

When we talk of bold, courageous and out-of-the-box outfits at the Wimbledon, the William sisters come to mind. However, they weren't the first ones to highlight how stuck-up tennis is to its elitist and whitewashed roots. Many Tennis stars have challenged Wimbledon's strict dress code regulations throughout its 145-year history. Although the guidelines clearly state that the tennis attire of players must be almost entirely white, more audacious players have chosen to disobey those rules and even risked being reprimanded by officials.

Anne White

White was seen to be wearing a one-piece white body suit made of lycra, which got the attention of the photographers. The match was called off due to bad weather conditions. Later, White was told by referee Alan Mills to wear something more appropriate when it resumed.

She changed her outfit before losing the match, later saying: "I had no idea it would be so controversial." Even though it was an all-white outfit, Anne still got into trouble.

(Photograph: Twitter )

Pat Cash

Pat Cash wore his trademark black and white bandana when he won his only Grand Slam title at Wimbledon back in 1987. He believes this would not be allowed under the current regulations. He told The Times in 2019: "My bandana certainly wouldn’t be allowed any more.

"I was invited to a Legends event a while back and was told I couldn’t wear it, so I withdrew – it’s part of my image after all."

(Photograph: Instagram )

Gussie Moran

Moran wore a short tennis dress over the top of lace-trimmed shorts which were visible during matches. She got her outfit designed by Wimbledon host Ted Tinling for the 1949 championships.

The outfit led to several debates, with Tinling shunned for 33 years before being invited back to Wimbledon in 1982.

(Photograph: Twitter )

Maria Sakkari in 2016

Maria Sakkari and Katie Swan were among the stars to wear a Nike dress during the 2016 tournament which caused drama among players.

The Premier Slam dress was at first shunned for being too revealing. Comments came from all ends since the fabric of the dress was disruptive from the perspective of the athlete. Sweden's Rebecca Peterson said: "When I was serving, it was coming up, and I felt like the dress was just everywhere."



(Photograph: Instagram )

Tatiana Golovin

Tatiana Golovin risked admonition by wearing bright red undershorts during the 2007 tournament which caught the attention of Wimbledon officials.

At the time, underwear didn't have to be white but this stunt lead to the formation of other rules on this topic.

She said: "I think it's totally in the dress code. There's a little red outline and they say red is the colour that proves that you're strong and you're confident, so I'm happy with my red knickers."

(Photograph: Instagram )

Venus Williams

Venus Williams broke the strict Wimbledon dress code back in 2017 by wearing a pink bra, straps of which were visible. The tennis legend beat Elise Mertens 7-6 6-4 on Centre Court in the first round clash. The seven-time singles Grand Slam winner deciding not to risk a punishment and changed the undergarment after a short break, with an official later stating: "Underwear should be white."

(Photograph: Instagram )