/6 mind-blowing facts about the universe that will leave you stunned

For centuries, scientists assumed that the matter we can see, stars, planets and galaxies, was the essence of the Universe. Yet research shows that all of this accounts for less than 5 per cent of its mass-energy. About 27 per cent is dark matter, an unseen substance detected only by the gravitational pull it exerts. Stranger still, roughly 68 per cent of the Universe is made up of dark energy, a mysterious phenomenon discovered in 1998 that appears to accelerate cosmic expansion. Together, these invisible components mean that everything studied by science until recently is just a sliver of reality.

