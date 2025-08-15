/6 mind-blowing AI tools you can try for free right now

Here are mind-blowing AI tools you can try for free right now and you will find them creative and learn how these tools are reshaping creativity and productivity.
In 2025, AI is fast changing, letting anyone explore its powers online. There are now more than 10 free AI tools you can use to create images and can do many more creative things also like write texts, or make music, etc. Generative AI use among businesses grew from 55 per cent to 75 per cent in just one year.
Veo 3 is Google’s free-to-try AI tool for making short, cinematic videos with real audio and sound effects, all from a simple text or image prompt. It delivers high-quality 1080p or even 4K clips and it lets users fine-tune scene flow, perfect for storytellers and creatives. Veo 3 integrates with Google’s Gemini and ‘Flow’ editor, helping you craft smooth, professional clips with dialogue and music. No coding skill needed just describe the scene and Veo 3 makes the video for you. It favours short-form, impactful creations and is praised for realism and user-friendly controls; however, it is not entirely free to use.
Grok Tap is part of xAI’s. Grok Imagine lets you create images and short videos from prompts. Grok Imagine includes a “Spicy Mode” for experimental or edgy content and can also animate still images into moving visuals, all you can do it in inside the X. Grok’s creative tools are free.
Quick, Draw! Google's online game that uses AI to guess drawings In this you have to draw something simple and see if AI can guess what it is. This game has collected over 50 million sketches worldwide and helps train machines to understand human art styles. It is free and fun to play on any device.
AI Duet web app for playing piano - AI Duet is a free online tool where you play a tune and the AI responds. It is designed for music lovers, it lets you explore how AI can help you make music. Many teachers now use it.
You can try DALL-E for image creation. DALL-E allows users to create pictures from text descriptions. However, this OpenAI tool is not entirely free. The tool is widely shared for learning and creative hobbies.
AutoDraw, which is a tool that takes your sketches and suggests improved versions as line drawings. It is used by students and designers for quick visuals. The tool is free and can make drawing easier for children.