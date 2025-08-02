/6 made in India technologies going into Tejas Mk2 fighter jet

Tejas Mk2 is being configured to carry indigenous weapons such as Astra beyond-visual-range air-to-air missiles, Smart Anti-Airfield Weapons (SAAW), and laser-guided bombs developed by DRDO.
The Tejas Mk2 will be equipped with the indigenously developed Uttam Active Electronically Scanned Array (AESA) radar. Designed by DRDO’s Electronics and Radar Development Establishment (LRDE), it offers multi-target tracking, electronic warfare integration, and beyond-visual-range engagement capability, reducing dependence on imported radar systems.
HAL and DRDO have developed an advanced open-architecture mission computer for the Tejas Mk2. This Indian system integrates sensor fusion, weapon control, and navigation, making the aircraft capable of accommodating new avionics and weapons upgrades without foreign dependencies.
The Mk2 will feature an indigenous electronic warfare (EW) suite designed by DRDO’s Defence Avionics Research Establishment. It provides radar warning, threat jamming, and countermeasure deployment. This home-grown system enhances survivability in hostile airspace and is fully integrated with the aircraft’s sensors.
An upgraded digital quadruplex fly-by-wire system developed in India is being installed in the Tejas Mk2. This advanced system provides better handling at high angles of attack, greater stability during combat manoeuvres, and redundancy for safety, showcasing India’s capability in complex avionics.
The Mk2 will have wide-area multifunction cockpit displays designed by HAL and Bharat Electronics Limited (BEL). These Indian-made systems provide a glass cockpit interface, improved situational awareness, and compatibility with helmet-mounted displays, allowing pilots to access mission-critical data seamlessly.
Tejas Mk2 is being configured to carry indigenous weapons such as Astra beyond-visual-range air-to-air missiles, Smart Anti-Airfield Weapons (SAAW), and laser-guided bombs developed by DRDO. This integration reduces reliance on imported munitions and allows the aircraft to use a fully Indian weapons package.