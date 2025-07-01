LOGIN
From Virat Kohli to Smriti Mandhana: 6 Indian players to hit a century in all three formats

Published: Jul 01, 2025, 15:20 IST | Updated: Jul 01, 2025, 15:20 IST

Smriti Mandhana scripted history vs England in Trent Bridge on July 28 by becoming the first Indian woman and overall sixth player from the country to hit a century across all three formats(Test+ODI+T20). Here's a look at the six Indian players who have hit centuries in all three formats:

Suresh Raina
1 / 6
(Photograph:BCCI)

Suresh Raina

Suresh Raina was the first Indian cricketer to hit a century in all three international formats. He was known for his attacking style and sharp fielding. Raina reached this achievement in 2010 and his first centuries were:

  • 101 vs Hong Kong in 2008 (ODI)
  • 101 vs South Africa in 2010 (T20I)
  • 120 vs Sri Lanka in 2010 (Test)
Rohit Sharma
2 / 6
(Photograph:BCCI)

Rohit Sharma

Rohit Sharma is the only Indian player to score more than one century in each format of the game. Famous for his big scores and calm batting. Rohit first centuries were:

  • 114 vs Zimbabwe in 2010 (ODI)
  • 100* vs South Africa in 2015 (T20I)
  • 177 vs West Indies in 2013 (Test)
KL Rahul
3 / 6
(Photograph:AFP)

KL Rahul

KL Rahul is known for his flexible batting style. He became the fastest player in the world to score a hundred in all three formats, within just 20 innings. His first centuries in each format were:

  • 100* vs Zimbabwe (ODI)
  • 110* vs West Indies in 2016 (T20I)
  • 110 vs Australia in 2025 (Test)
Virat Kohli
4 / 6
(Photograph:AFP)

Virat Kohli

Virat Kohli, famous for his steady performance completed his century in all formats in 2022. He had to wait a long time for his first T20I century. His first hundred in each format were:

  • 107 vs Sri Lanka in 2009 (ODI)
  • 116 vs Australia in 2012 (Test)
  • 122* vs Afghanistan in 2022 (T20I)
Shubman Gill
5 / 6
(Photograph:BCCI)

Shubman Gill

Shubman Gill is the the youngest Indian male to score centuries in all three formats. He reached this milestone at the age of 23 in 2023. His first centuries were:

  • 130 vs Zimbabwe in 2022 (ODI)
  • 104 vs Bangladesh in 2022 (Test)
  • 126* vs New Zealand in 2023 (T20I)
Smriti Mandhana
6 / 6
(Photograph:AFP)

Smriti Mandhana

Smriti Mandhana recently made history by becoming the first Indian woman to score centuries in Tests, ODIs and T20Is. She achieved this milestone in a T20I match against England on July 28 at Trent Bridge. Her first centuries in each format were:

  • 127 vs Australia in 2021 (Test)
  • 106 vs Australia in 2016 (ODI)
  • 112 vs England in 2025 (T20I)

