6 Indian batters with centuries in all three formats: Jaiswal latest addition

Umang Bafna
Edited By Umang Bafna
Published: Dec 06, 2025, 23:45 IST | Updated: Dec 06, 2025, 23:45 IST

From Suresh Raina to Yashasvi Jaiswal, meet the six Indians who have scored centuries in all three formats. Each of them has adapted to every format with skill, consistency and the ability to dominate whenever the team needed.

Suresh Raina
(Photograph: AFP)

Suresh Raina

Raina was the first Indian to score a century in all three formats. He always played with energy, took bold shots, and lifted the team in tight moments. His all-format century record shows his value in India’s middle order.

Virat Kohli
(Photograph: AFP)

Virat Kohli

Kohli’s all-format centuries reflect his hunger to score in every situation. No matter the format, he adapts fast and keeps India steady in chases. His timing, shot selection, and fitness helped him dominate across Tests, ODIs, and T20Is.

KL Rahul
(Photograph: AFP)

KL Rahul

Rahul’s centuries in all formats show how calm and stylish he is at the crease. He can open, play in the middle, or finish games. His clean stroke play and ability to switch gears make him a key all-round batter.

Rohit Sharma
(Photograph: AFP)

Rohit Sharma

Rohit’s journey across formats is built on patience and big scores. His centuries in Tests, ODIs, and T20Is highlight how he reads bowlers early and then takes the game away. He gives India confidence with strong starts in any format.

Shubman Gill
(Photograph: AFP)

Shubman Gill

Gill entered the list with his consistent form and smooth batting style. He plays risk-free cricket yet scores quickly. His all-format centuries show that he is ready to lead India’s batting for many years with class and control.

Yashasvi Jaiswal
(Photograph: AFP)

Yashasvi Jaiswal

Jaiswal became the sixth Indian to score centuries in all formats after his maiden ODI hundred in Vizag. His fearless batting, fast footwork, and smart shot choices make him a strong option in every format as he grows in international cricket.

