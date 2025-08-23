LOGIN
From Virat Kohli to Joe Root, 6 highest-paid cricketers by national contracts

Published: Aug 23, 2025, 18:16 IST | Updated: Aug 23, 2025, 18:16 IST

From Virat Kohli to Joe Root, here's a look at the top six highest-paid cricketers by national contracts.

Virat Kohli (India) - USD 8,01,778 (7 crores)

Indian batting stalwart, Virat Kohli, is in the BCCI’s top A+ contract, and his annual fee is ₹7 crore (around USD 8,01,778). Besides his contract, he earns ₹15 lakhs per Test match, ₹6 lakhs per ODI and ₹3 lakhs per T20I as match fee. Even though he has stepped away from T20Is and Tests, Kohli still makes about ₹9–10 crore (USD 1.1–1.2 million) each year from the BCCI.

Rohit Sharma (India) - USD 8,01,778 (7 crores)

India's current ODI captain, Rohit Sharma (also in an A+ grade contract), earns ₹7 crore (USD 8,01,778) as annual fees. His match salary is the same as Virat Kohli's match fee. Rohit’s overall earnings from the BCCI are around ₹10 crore (USD 1.2 million) per year.

Jasprit Bumrah (India) - USD 8,01,778 (7 crores)

Indian star pacer, Jasprit Bumrah, is also in the A+ category and earns ₹7 crore (USD 8,01,778) annually, plus the usual match fees from the BCCI.

Ravindra Jadeja (India) - USD 8,01,778 (7 crores)

India's star all-rounder, Ravindra Jadeja, receives ₹7 crore (USD 8,01,778) as a fixed salary along with standard match fees, which is the same as match fees of Bumrah, Kohli and Rohit.

Joe Root (England) - £950,000 (USD 12,84,780)

Former England Test captain Joe Root, a central contract holder, is worth about £950,000 (USD 1.2 million). With match fees and performance bonuses included, his total earnings from the board surpass USD 1.3 million yearly.

Pat Cummins (Australia) - USD 2 million

Australian Test captain, Pat Cummins, earns close to USD 2 million annually, which includes his central contract, leadership bonus and payments for playing in all formats.

