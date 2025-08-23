/From Virat Kohli to Joe Root, 6 highest paid cricketers by national contracts

From Virat Kohli to Joe Root, here's a look at the top six highest-paid cricketers by national contracts.
Indian batting stalwart, Virat Kohli, is in the BCCI’s top A+ contract, and his annual fee is ₹7 crore (around USD 8,01,778). Besides his contract, he earns ₹15 lakhs per Test match, ₹6 lakhs per ODI and ₹3 lakhs per T20I as match fee. Even though he has stepped away from T20Is and Tests, Kohli still makes about ₹9–10 crore (USD 1.1–1.2 million) each year from the BCCI.
India's current ODI captain, Rohit Sharma (also in an A+ grade contract), earns ₹7 crore (USD 8,01,778) as annual fees. His match salary is the same as Virat Kohli's match fee. Rohit’s overall earnings from the BCCI are around ₹10 crore (USD 1.2 million) per year.
Indian star pacer, Jasprit Bumrah, is also in the A+ category and earns ₹7 crore (USD 8,01,778) annually, plus the usual match fees from the BCCI.
India's star all-rounder, Ravindra Jadeja, receives ₹7 crore (USD 8,01,778) as a fixed salary along with standard match fees, which is the same as match fees of Bumrah, Kohli and Rohit.
Former England Test captain Joe Root, a central contract holder, is worth about £950,000 (USD 1.2 million). With match fees and performance bonuses included, his total earnings from the board surpass USD 1.3 million yearly.
Australian Test captain, Pat Cummins, earns close to USD 2 million annually, which includes his central contract, leadership bonus and payments for playing in all formats.