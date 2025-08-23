/From Virat Kohli to Joe Root, 6 highest paid cricketers by national contracts

Indian batting stalwart, Virat Kohli, is in the BCCI’s top A+ contract, and his annual fee is ₹7 crore (around USD 8,01,778). Besides his contract, he earns ₹15 lakhs per Test match, ₹6 lakhs per ODI and ₹3 lakhs per T20I as match fee. Even though he has stepped away from T20Is and Tests, Kohli still makes about ₹9–10 crore (USD 1.1–1.2 million) each year from the BCCI.