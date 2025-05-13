Published: May 13, 2025, 13:23 IST | Updated: Jan 01, 1970, 24:00 IST
As the IPL 2025 playoffs draw close, Let's have a look at the Top 6 knocks in IPL playoffs history featuring Virender Sehwag, Shubman Gill, Shane Watson, Rajat Patidar, Murali Vijay and Wriddhiman Saha. Sports Cricket Photos
1. Shubman Gill
Gujarat Titans batter Shubman Gill smashed 129 off just 60 balls in Qualifier 2 of IPL 2023 at the Narendra Modi Stadium. Batting first against Mumbai Indians (MI), he hit seven fours and 10 sixes to power Gujarat to 233/3. He was also awarded the Man of the Match award for this knock.
2. Virender Sehwag
Former Indian opener Virender Sehwag stunned the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) with a breathtaking 122 off 58 balls at Wankhede stadium in the 2014 Qualifier 2. He hammered 12 fours and 8 sixes to take Punjab into the final.
3. Shane Watson
Former CSK opener Shane Watson delivered a title-winning knock of 117 off 57 deliveries in the 2018 IPL final at Wankhede Stadium. He struck 11 fours and eight sixes against the Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) to seal the trophy for CSK.
4. Wriddhiman Saha
Punjab's former wicketkeeper batter Wriddhiman Saha surprised the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) with a blazing 115 in the 2014 final at Bengaluru. He laced 10 fours and eight sixes to post a massive total for Punjab. Despite the heroics innings from Saha, Punjab lost the match and the trophy on the final ball.
5. Murali Vijay
Former CSK batter Murali Vijay delighted the home crowd with a dominant 113 off 58 balls in the Qualifier 2 of the 2012 season at Chepauk stadium. He hit 15 fours and six sixes to power Chennai over the line against Delhi.
6. Rajat Patidar
RCB batter Rajat Patidar stunned Lucknow Super Giants with a fearless 112 not out off 54 balls in the 2022 Eliminator at Eden Gardens, smashing 12 fours and 7 sixes. His innings helped RCB to reach Qualifier 2, which they unfortunately lost.
