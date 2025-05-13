(Photograph: )

1. Shubman Gill

Gujarat Titans batter Shubman Gill smashed 129 off just 60 balls in Qualifier 2 of IPL 2023 at the Narendra Modi Stadium. Batting first against Mumbai Indians (MI), he hit seven fours and 10 sixes to power Gujarat to 233/3. He was also awarded the Man of the Match award for this knock.