6 Footballers who played for Liverpool and Real Madrid: Trent Alexander is the latest. Check others

Published: May 31, 2025, 13:12 IST | Updated: May 31, 2025, 13:12 IST
From Xabi Alonso to Michael Owen, discover 6 legendary footballers who played for both Liverpool and Real Madrid
1 / 6
(Photograph:AFP)
1. Trent Alexander-Arnold
England defender Trent Alexander-Arnold recently joined Real Madrid ahead of the upcoming FIFA Club World Cup. Earlier, during his stint with Liverpool, he won nine trophies, including one Champions League and one Club World Cup.
2 / 6
(Photograph:AFP)
2. Michael Owen
Michael Owen, a sharp striker, began his journey with Liverpool, netting over 150 goals and winning the Ballon d’Or in 2001. Later, he made a move to Real Madrid in 2004, where he scored 13 La Liga goals in a single season.
3 / 6
(Photograph:AFP)
3. Steve McManaman
Steve McManaman started at Liverpool, where he was known for his skill and smooth playing style. He later joined Real Madrid in 1999, winning two Champions League trophies and becoming one of the best English players in Spain.
4 / 6
(Photograph:AFP)
4. Xabi Alonso
Former Spaniard midfielder Xabi Alonso began his top-level career at Liverpool, where he won the 2005 Champions League. After that, he joined Real Madrid and added La Liga and another Champions League title to his name.
5 / 6
(Photograph:AFP)
5. Alvaro Arbeloa
Alvaro Arbeloa got his first break at Real Madrid but caught headlines at Liverpool with steady performances. Returning to Madrid later, he enjoyed great success, including winning two Champions League titles.
6 / 6
(Photograph:AFP)
6. Nicholas Alenka
French striker Nicolas Anelka played for Real Madrid initially but he couldn't make an impact until the semi-final and final of the Champions League in 2000. He later joined Liverpool on loan in 2002.