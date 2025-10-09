/6 fighter jets with unbelievable speeds and maneuverability

Every fighter jet has incredible speed, but among the best come the fastest and most agile. Which jets push the limits of speed and manoeuvrability like no others? Find out now!
The MiG-25 Foxbat is one of the fastest fighter jets in the world, reaching speeds up to Mach 2.83 (around 1,900 mph). It was designed for high-speed interception and reconnaissance. This powerful jet can fly at altitudes up to 80,000 feet, making it hard to detect or reach. Its incredible speed and high service ceiling make it a legend in military aviation.
The F-22 Raptor is a pinnacle of aerial combat, blending stealth, speed, and agility. It flies at Mach 2.25 (about 1,500 mph) and can execute sharp turns with a G-force limit of +9.0. Its advanced avionics and thrust vectoring engines allow it to dominate in dogfights. Known for its unmatched manoeuvrability, it remains a top air superiority fighter globally.
Developed by a European consortium, the Eurofighter Typhoon excels in speed and agility. It reaches speeds up to Mach 2 (around 1,320 mph) and features a delta wing and canard design for excellent control. Its powerful engines and lightweight frame enable rapid climbs and sharp aerial manoeuvres. The Typhoon serves in many air forces and is prized for its versatility.
France’s Dassault Rafale is renowned for its agility and multirole capability. It can fly up to Mach 1.8 (approx 1,188 mph) and boasts a high sustained turn rate, essential for aerial dogfights. Equipped with advanced sensors and electronic warfare systems, the Rafale excels in air superiority and ground attack missions. It is a key asset for the French Air Force.
The iconic F-14 Tomcat was known for its speed and precision, reaching Mach 2.34 (about 1,544 mph). Its variable geometry wings allowed it to adjust for speed or manoeuvrability during combat. The Tomcat played an important role in the US Navy for over 30 years, mastering both high-speed interception and close-range dogfights with ease.
An evolution of the MiG-25, the MiG-31 also hits speeds up to Mach 2.83 (1,900 mph). It is designed for long-range interception and is equipped with advanced radar to track multiple targets. The MiG-31 remains a powerful presence in Russian air defence, capable of quick, sharp manoeuvres despite its large size.