/6 fighter jets with the most advanced radar systems compared

Six fighter jets lead the world in advanced radar technology, from the F-35's sensor fusion to the Su-57's multi-array system. These radars give pilots unmatched battlefield awareness and targeting capability. Explore which jets have the most sophisticated radar systems.
The F-35 Lightning II uses the AN/APG-81 active electronically scanned array (AESA) radar system. This radar can track multiple targets at once and switch between air-to-air and air-to-ground modes instantly. According to Lockheed Martin reports, the AN/APG-81 can detect targets at ranges over 150 kilometres whilst remaining difficult to detect itself. The radar works with other sensors to create a complete picture of the battlefield for the pilot.
The F-15EX uses the APG-82 AESA radar, which Boeing describes as one of the most powerful fighter radars in the world. According to RTX reports from September 2025, the new APG-82(V)X version uses gallium nitride technology for even better performance. This radar can track over 30 targets simultaneously and engage eight targets at once. The system provides faster target detection and longer range than older radar designs.
Russia's Su-57 uses the N036 Byelka AESA radar system, which includes multiple radar arrays throughout the aircraft. The main radar can detect targets at distances up to 400 kilometres according to Russian defence sources. The system includes side-looking radars and a rear-facing radar for complete coverage around the aircraft. This gives Su-57 pilots awareness of threats from all directions during combat.
The French Rafale fighter uses the RBE2 AESA radar developed by Thales. This system can track 40 targets simultaneously and engage up to eight targets at once. According to Dassault Aviation, the RBE2 radar has a detection range of over 200 kilometres for fighter-sized targets. The radar also includes electronic warfare capabilities, allowing it to jam enemy communications and radar systems.
South Korea's KF-21 Boramae uses an indigenously developed AESA radar system built by Hanwha Systems. According to reports from August 2025, the first mass-produced radar units were delivered for integration into KF-21 fighters. The system offers faster target acquisition and increased detection range compared to older mechanically scanned radars. Hanwha Systems will deliver 40 radar units between 2025 and 2028 for the KF-21 programme.
China's J-20 stealth fighter uses an advanced AESA radar system developed domestically. While exact specifications remain classified, defence analysts suggest the radar can detect targets at ranges comparable to Western fifth-generation fighters. The system includes electronic warfare capabilities and can operate in multiple modes simultaneously. Chinese sources indicate the radar provides the J-20 with superior situational awareness during combat missions.