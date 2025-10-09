/6 fighter jets that drink huge amounts of fuel to fly

Fighter jets are known for their enormous fuel consumption, burning thousands of litres per hour. This is because their powerful engines need vast fuel to reach supersonic speeds but there are some fighter jet who drink huge amounts of fuel.
The F-35 is a fuel-hungry stealth fighter, using up to 5,678 liters of fuel per hour in afterburner. Its advanced systems and powerful engines mean it needs frequent refueling mid-air for long flights.
The Rafale burns around 9,000 litres of fuel per hour during combat missions. Its high agility and powerful engine contribute to this consumption, requiring extra fuel tanks for extended range.
This versatile jet drinks 3,800 litres of fuel per hour, rising sharply in combat or rapid climbs. The high fuel use often necessitates in-flight refuelling for extended patrols or fights.
The Typhoon consumes around 4,500 litres of fuel per hour. While designed for speed and agility, its high-performance engines demand large fuel supplies for intense air combat.
The F-22 burns roughly 5,600 litres of fuel per hour during operations. Its stealth capabilities and vectored thrust come at the cost of heavy fuel consumption, requiring careful mission planning.
Known for its raw power, the Su-27 consumes large amounts of fuel, with up to 8,000 litres used per hour in full afterburner. This reduces its endurance but gives exceptional performance.