LOGIN
  • Wion
  • /Photos
  • /6 fighter jets that drink huge amounts of fuel to fly

6 fighter jets that drink huge amounts of fuel to fly

Ilma Athar Ali
Edited By Ilma Athar Ali
Published: Oct 09, 2025, 17:16 IST | Updated: Oct 09, 2025, 17:16 IST

Fighter jets are known for their enormous fuel consumption, burning thousands of litres per hour. This is because their powerful engines need vast fuel to reach supersonic speeds but there are some fighter jet who drink huge amounts of fuel.

1. Lockheed Martin F-35 Lightning II
1 / 6
(Photograph: Wikimedia commons)

1. Lockheed Martin F-35 Lightning II

The F-35 is a fuel-hungry stealth fighter, using up to 5,678 liters of fuel per hour in afterburner. Its advanced systems and powerful engines mean it needs frequent refueling mid-air for long flights.

2. Dassault Rafale
2 / 6
(Photograph: Wikimedia commons)

2. Dassault Rafale

The Rafale burns around 9,000 litres of fuel per hour during combat missions. Its high agility and powerful engine contribute to this consumption, requiring extra fuel tanks for extended range.

3. F-16 Fighting Falcon
3 / 6
(Photograph: Wikimedia commons)

3. F-16 Fighting Falcon

This versatile jet drinks 3,800 litres of fuel per hour, rising sharply in combat or rapid climbs. The high fuel use often necessitates in-flight refuelling for extended patrols or fights.

4. Eurofighter Typhoon
4 / 6
(Photograph: Wikimedia commons)

4. Eurofighter Typhoon

The Typhoon consumes around 4,500 litres of fuel per hour. While designed for speed and agility, its high-performance engines demand large fuel supplies for intense air combat.

5. F-22 Raptor
5 / 6
(Photograph: Wikimedia commons)

5. F-22 Raptor

The F-22 burns roughly 5,600 litres of fuel per hour during operations. Its stealth capabilities and vectored thrust come at the cost of heavy fuel consumption, requiring careful mission planning.

6. Sukhoi Su-27
6 / 6
(Photograph: Wikimedia commons)

6. Sukhoi Su-27

Known for its raw power, the Su-27 consumes large amounts of fuel, with up to 8,000 litres used per hour in full afterburner. This reduces its endurance but gives exceptional performance.

Trending Photo

Top 5 highest-grossing films directed by SS Rajamouli- From Magadheera to Baahubali
6

Top 5 highest-grossing films directed by SS Rajamouli- From Magadheera to Baahubali

Happy Birthday Rekha: Watch these 7 evergreen Bollywood hits on Netflix, Prime Video and more
7

Happy Birthday Rekha: Watch these 7 evergreen Bollywood hits on Netflix, Prime Video and more

From F-22 to Su-57: What makes fifth-generation fighter jets so powerful?
7

From F-22 to Su-57: What makes fifth-generation fighter jets so powerful?

The science behind fighter jet engines: From takeoff thrust to roaring afterburners
7

The science behind fighter jet engines: From takeoff thrust to roaring afterburners

IND vs AUS, ODI: 5 records Rohit Sharma can break during this series
5

IND vs AUS, ODI: 5 records Rohit Sharma can break during this series