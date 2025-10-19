/6 fighter jets capable of mid-air refueling

Mid-air refuelling lets fighter jets stay in the air longer without landing. This is vital in combat or long missions. Through specialised equipment, tankers transfer fuel mid-flight to fighter jets. Here are six fighters known to use mid-air refuelling to enhance their endurance.
The American F/A-18 Super Hornet regularly refuels during missions, often from tanker planes like the KC-135 or carrier-based tankers. Its advanced refuelling probes connect precisely to fuel booms in flight. This ability helps keep it airborne for extended strike or patrol missions.
The F-16 can refuel in the air using the flying boom or probe-and-drogue systems, making it adaptable to different tanker aircraft. The Indian Air Force recently enhanced its pilot training for such refuelling using leased KC-135 tankers. This extends the F-16’s global reach.
India’s Su-30MKI uses aerial refuelling to boost mission range. Its probe-and-drogue system connects with tankers like the Il-78MKI. This refuelling capability is key to covering distant targets and holding air superiority.
The Rafale performs mid-air refuelling mainly via probe-and-drogue from tankers such as the Airbus A330 MRTT. This technology lets it carry more weapons or fuel while expanding how far it can operate from bases.
The Tejas Mk1A incorporates mid-air refuelling probes. This capability, combined with its lighter frame, allows the jet longer missions. It supports India’s goal for greater operational flexibility.
The F-35 can refuel mid-air using modern systems compatible with various tankers. Boeing’s work on autonomous refuelling and collaborative tanker-drone operations further improve endurance possibilities for jets like the F-35.