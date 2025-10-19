LOGIN
  • Wion
  • /Photos
  • /6 fighter jets capable of mid-air refueling

6 fighter jets capable of mid-air refueling

Ilma Athar Ali
Edited By Ilma Athar Ali
Published: Oct 19, 2025, 12:09 IST | Updated: Oct 19, 2025, 12:09 IST

Mid-air refuelling lets fighter jets stay in the air longer without landing. This is vital in combat or long missions. Through specialised equipment, tankers transfer fuel mid-flight to fighter jets. Here are six fighters known to use mid-air refuelling to enhance their endurance.

1. F/A-18 Super Hornet - Carrier Refuelling Expert
1 / 6
(Photograph: Wikimedia commons)

1. F/A-18 Super Hornet - Carrier Refuelling Expert

The American F/A-18 Super Hornet regularly refuels during missions, often from tanker planes like the KC-135 or carrier-based tankers. Its advanced refuelling probes connect precisely to fuel booms in flight. This ability helps keep it airborne for extended strike or patrol missions.

2. F-16 Fighting Falcon - Versatile Mid-Air Refuel
2 / 6
(Photograph: Wikimedia commons)

2. F-16 Fighting Falcon - Versatile Mid-Air Refuel

The F-16 can refuel in the air using the flying boom or probe-and-drogue systems, making it adaptable to different tanker aircraft. The Indian Air Force recently enhanced its pilot training for such refuelling using leased KC-135 tankers. This extends the F-16’s global reach.

3. Su-30MKI - India’s Long-Range Power
3 / 6
(Photograph: Wikimedia commons)

3. Su-30MKI - India’s Long-Range Power

India’s Su-30MKI uses aerial refuelling to boost mission range. Its probe-and-drogue system connects with tankers like the Il-78MKI. This refuelling capability is key to covering distant targets and holding air superiority.

4. Rafale - France’s Extended Combat Jet
4 / 6
(Photograph: Wikimedia commons)

4. Rafale - France’s Extended Combat Jet

The Rafale performs mid-air refuelling mainly via probe-and-drogue from tankers such as the Airbus A330 MRTT. This technology lets it carry more weapons or fuel while expanding how far it can operate from bases.

5. Tejas Mk1A - India’s Indigenous Fighter
5 / 6
(Photograph: Wikimedia commons)

5. Tejas Mk1A - India’s Indigenous Fighter

The Tejas Mk1A incorporates mid-air refuelling probes. This capability, combined with its lighter frame, allows the jet longer missions. It supports India’s goal for greater operational flexibility.

6. F-35 Lightning II - Future-Ready Refuelling
6 / 6
(Photograph: Wikimedia commons)

6. F-35 Lightning II - Future-Ready Refuelling

The F-35 can refuel mid-air using modern systems compatible with various tankers. Boeing’s work on autonomous refuelling and collaborative tanker-drone operations further improve endurance possibilities for jets like the F-35.

Trending Photo

In Pics | What items were stolen from Paris’ Louvre in robbery?
10

In Pics | What items were stolen from Paris’ Louvre in robbery?

From Ravichandran Ashwin to Glenn McGrath, 5 bowlers fastest to 450 Test wickets
5

From Ravichandran Ashwin to Glenn McGrath, 5 bowlers fastest to 450 Test wickets

Diwali 2025: 10 binge-worthy festive movies to watch with family on Netflix, Prime Video and more
11

Diwali 2025: 10 binge-worthy festive movies to watch with family on Netflix, Prime Video and more

Meet top 5 Indian pacers with most international wickets, check who tops the list
5

Meet top 5 Indian pacers with most international wickets, check who tops the list

Diwali special: Not just India, these foreign countries also celebrate the festival
7

Diwali special: Not just India, these foreign countries also celebrate the festival