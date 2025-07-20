/6 fighter jet features you didn’t know existed

Fighter jets are icons of national power, designed to slice through the sky at supersonic speeds and dominate the airspace. Yet beneath the headlines about dogfights and stealth lie hidden features and ingenious systems that many people, and even aviation enthusiasts, rarely hear about. Some were born out of necessity, others from decades of testing and hard lessons learned in combat. From voice-controlled radar to inflatable landing airbags, engineers have long pushed beyond obvious performance figures to give pilots tools to survive and win. Here are six surprising, lesser-known fighter jet features that reveal just how deep the engineering thinking goes behind the cockpit canopy.