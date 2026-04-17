/6 feet 7 inches and war crimes-accused: Ben Roberts-Smith's fall from Australia's most decorated soldier to public arrest

Ben Roberts-Smith was arrested by the Australian Federal Police on April 7 at Sydney Airport after arriving from Brisbane. The public arrest took place even after he said he would surrender. He faces five counts of the war crime of murder. The maximum penalty for each count is life imprisonment.

After being arrested, he spent about nine nights at Silverwater Correctional Complex, where he was remanded in custody.

The bail was granted under strict conditions, including a $250,000 surety that would be forfeited if breached, and measures to mitigate flight risk and witness interference.