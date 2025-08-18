/6 countries with the weakest militaries in the world — Details inside

Global Firepower's Military Strength Rankings for 2025 list the weakest militaries of the world, emphasising the challenges faced by nations grappling with limited economic resources, internal conflicts, and political crises. Here's the list of the weakest military in the world.
A capability to build a strong military has been challenged by a decade-long civil war in Sierra Leone. However, the country's economic factors and post-conflict reconstruction efforts led to a boost in its defence capabilities.
The military strength of Kosovo was also significantly affected by its political crisis and limited international recognition, which has impacted its ability to acquire advanced weaponry and resources. Currently, its military is new and lightly armed, primarily focused on civil defences and crisis response rather than traditional warfare.
The prolonged internal conflicts, economic challenges, and political instability hinder the ability of Somalia to strengthen its military forces.
Due to conflicts and a fragile political landscape, along with economic limitations, this impacts the ability of the Central African Republic to enhance its military capabilities.
Benin is situated in West Africa, which faces a shortage in building a strong military due to its economic limitations and regional stability. These factors contribute to this nation remaining among the weakest militaries.
Bhutan holds a high PwrIndx score that indicates limited military capabilities. The nation, nestled in the Himalayas, focuses on maintaining a neutral and peaceful stance rather than a modest defence posture.