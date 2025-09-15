LOGIN
  • Wion
  • /Photos
  • /6 countries that rely on foreign troops to protect their borders

6 countries that rely on foreign troops to protect their borders

Abhinav Yadav
Edited By Abhinav Yadav
Published: Sep 15, 2025, 02:21 IST | Updated: Sep 15, 2025, 02:21 IST

Not every country has its own army. Nations like Iceland, Palau, and Monaco depend on foreign troops for protection. Learn how these small states use diplomacy, alliances, and local policing to stay secure without full-scale military forces.

Why Rely on Foreign Troops?
1 / 7
(Photograph: X)

Why Rely on Foreign Troops?

Smaller or less equipped countries sometimes depend on foreign military forces to ensure their safety. This saves costs and supports peace through alliances. Their own forces focus more on internal security.

Iceland - NATO Protection
2 / 7
(Photograph: X)

Iceland - NATO Protection

Iceland has no standing army. It relies on NATO, especially the US, for defence. Its own coast guard handles search, rescue, and policing duties.

Liechtenstein - Swiss Support
3 / 7
(Photograph: X)

Liechtenstein - Swiss Support

Liechtenstein does not have an army. Switzerland provides defence if needed. The country’s police maintain law and order internally.

Monaco - Defence by France
4 / 7
(Photograph: X)

Monaco - Defence by France

Monaco, one of the world’s smallest countries, entrusts its defence to France. It maintains a police force for internal security and relies on French troops for military protection.

Palau - US Protection
5 / 7
(Photograph: X)

Palau - US Protection

Palau, a Pacific island, has no military. Under a Compact of Free Association, the United States guarantees its defence. Palau maintains local police forces.

Andorra and Vatican City - Neighbours Guard
6 / 7
(Photograph: X)

Andorra and Vatican City - Neighbours Guard

Andorra depends on Spain and France for defence, while Vatican City relies on Italy for external protection, alongside its Swiss Guard for internal security.

Benefits of Foreign Troop Reliance
7 / 7
(Photograph: X)

Benefits of Foreign Troop Reliance

These countries save on military costs and build strong international ties. Their safety depends on diplomacy and powerful alliances. It shows that military strength can also come from partnerships.

Trending Photo

6 countries that rely on foreign troops to protect their borders
7

6 countries that rely on foreign troops to protect their borders

6 small countries with surprisingly tough soldiers
5

6 small countries with surprisingly tough soldiers

6 nations with no army and how they still stay safe
6

6 nations with no army and how they still stay safe

Why the F-22 fighter jets cost more than a Skyscraper
5

Why the F-22 fighter jets cost more than a Skyscraper

What makes the F-22's fighter jets stealth tech almost impossible to copy
7

What makes the F-22's fighter jets stealth tech almost impossible to copy