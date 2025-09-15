/6 countries that rely on foreign troops to protect their borders

Not every country has its own army. Nations like Iceland, Palau, and Monaco depend on foreign troops for protection. Learn how these small states use diplomacy, alliances, and local policing to stay secure without full-scale military forces.
Smaller or less equipped countries sometimes depend on foreign military forces to ensure their safety. This saves costs and supports peace through alliances. Their own forces focus more on internal security.
Iceland has no standing army. It relies on NATO, especially the US, for defence. Its own coast guard handles search, rescue, and policing duties.
Liechtenstein does not have an army. Switzerland provides defence if needed. The country’s police maintain law and order internally.
Monaco, one of the world’s smallest countries, entrusts its defence to France. It maintains a police force for internal security and relies on French troops for military protection.
Palau, a Pacific island, has no military. Under a Compact of Free Association, the United States guarantees its defence. Palau maintains local police forces.
Andorra depends on Spain and France for defence, while Vatican City relies on Italy for external protection, alongside its Swiss Guard for internal security.
These countries save on military costs and build strong international ties. Their safety depends on diplomacy and powerful alliances. It shows that military strength can also come from partnerships.