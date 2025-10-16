/6 countries that are smaller than Indian cities

India has many large cities. Some of these cities are so big that they are larger than entire countries. Today, we will look at six countries that are smaller in size than well-known Indian cities. Keep reading to find out which countries are smaller than Indian cities.
Vatican City is the world’s smallest country, with an area of only 0.44 square kilometres. In comparison, Delhi, India’s capital, spreads over 1,398 square kilometres. This means Delhi is over 3,000 times bigger than Vatican City.
Monaco covers just 2 square kilometres, making it smaller than Bengaluru city, which is about 741 square kilometres. Monaco is famous for its wealthy residents and luxury lifestyle, yet Bengaluru is about 370 times bigger.
Nauru is an island country with an area of 21 square kilometres. Lucknow, in Uttar Pradesh, covers around 631 square kilometres. Lucknow is roughly 30 times larger than Nauru.
Tuvalu is a tiny island nation of 26 square kilometres. Hyderabad city spans 650 square kilometres. Hyderabad is roughly 25 times larger than Tuvalu. This highlights the massive size of Indian urban areas.
San Marino covers 61 square kilometres. Pune, Maharashtra, is about 485 square kilometres. Pune is nearly eight times bigger than San Marino, one of Europe’s smallest countries.
Liechtenstein has a land area of 160 square kilometres. Ahmedabad, Gujarat, covers approximately 505 square kilometres. Ahmedabad is more than three times larger than this country.