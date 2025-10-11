Discover six countries that allow foreigners to enlist in their military forces, offering unique opportunities and pathways to citizenship.
The French Foreign Legion is renowned for accepting recruits from any country. Applicants can join under assumed identities and are not required to speak French initially. After a probationary period, they can apply for French citizenship. This unique aspect has made the Legion a choice for many seeking a fresh start.
The US has programs like MAVNI that allow legal immigrants with critical skills, such as medical expertise or language proficiency, to enlist. In return, they may receive expedited citizenship. However, such programs are subject to change based on national security needs and immigration policies.
Russia has historically recruited foreign nationals, particularly from Central Asia, to serve in its military. In 2022, President Vladimir Putin signed a decree fast-tracking citizenship for foreigners who enlist and participate in active hostilities, aiming to bolster troop numbers amid ongoing conflicts.
Israel offers military service opportunities to Jews and individuals with at least one Jewish grandparent through programs like Mahal and Garin Tzabar. These initiatives enable diaspora Jews to serve in the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) and integrate into Israeli society.
India allows citizens from Nepal and Bhutan as well as individuals of Indian origin from select nations, to join its armed forces. This policy aims to strengthen ties with neighbouring countries and maintain regional security.
Ireland permits nationals from the European Economic Area (EEA) and those who have resided in Ireland for five years to apply for the Defence Forces. This inclusive approach helps maintain a diverse and capable military force.