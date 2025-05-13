Published: May 13, 2025, 13:19 IST | Updated: Jan 01, 1970, 24:00 IST
Discover the top 6 bowlers with the most wickets in IPL playoffs history. They include Ravindra Jadeja, Trent Boult, Harbhajan Singh, Ravichandran Ashwin, Mohit Sharma and Dwayne Bravo. Cricket | Sports | Photos
1. Dwayne Bravo
Former CSK all-rounder Dwayne Bravo has taken the most wickets (28) in the IPL playoffs, becoming a standout bowler for Chennai Super Kings. He was known for his death-over skills and crucial wickets in crunch situations.
2. Ravichandran Ashwin
With 21 wickets in the IPL playoffs, R Ashwin has been a key bowler for Chennai Super Kings, delivering vital spin breakthroughs in pressure moments. So far in IPL 2025, he has claimed five wickets in the eight games he has featured in.
3. Mohit Sharma
Mohit Sharma with 20 wickets in the IPL playoffs has proven to be an impactful bowler for his teams. He has been consistently providing breakthroughs when the team needed it most.
4. Ravindra Jadeja
Off-spinner Ravindra Jadeja has claimed 19 wickets in the IPL playoffs, impressing with his sharp bowling for Chennai Super Kings. He traps the bowler with his spin and is also quite handy with the bat.
5. Harbhajan Singh
Former Indian spinner Harbhajan Singh has dismissed the batters 17 times in the IPL playoffs. During his playing time in the IPL, he has 150 wickets under his name with a stellar economy of 7.08.
6. Trent Boult
Left-arm pacer from New Zealand, Trent Boult, who plays for Mumbai Indians this season, has scalped 16 wickets in the IPL playoffs. Boult's ability to pick wickets in the bowling powerplay makes him extra special.
