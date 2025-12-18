LOGIN
6 bowlers with most Test wickets: Lyon surpasses McGrath to take THIS spot

Umang Bafna
Edited By Umang Bafna
Published: Dec 18, 2025, 17:58 IST | Updated: Dec 18, 2025, 17:58 IST

Nathan Lyon has surpassed Glenn McGrath to move up the all-time Test wicket list. Here’s a look at the top 6 bowlers with the most Test wickets in cricket history.

Muttiah Muralitharan (Sri Lanka)
1 / 6
(Photograph: AFP)

Muttiah Muralitharan (Sri Lanka)

Muttiah Muralitharan is the highest wicket-taker in Test cricket history with 800 wickets. Playing from 1992 to 2010, his spin and accuracy made him a constant threat to batters around the world.

Shane Warne (Australia)
2 / 6
(Photograph: AFP)

Shane Warne (Australia)

Shane Warne, one of the greatest leg-spinners, claimed 708 Test wickets from 1992 to 2007. Known for his sharp turns and clever variations, Warne dominated batsmen across conditions globally.

James Anderson (England)
3 / 6

James Anderson (England)

James Anderson has taken 704 wickets in his long career from 2003 to 2024. England’s pace spearhead is famous for swing bowling and consistency, making him a tough challenge for any batter.

Anil Kumble (India)
4 / 6
(Photograph: AFP)

Anil Kumble (India)

Anil Kumble picked up 619 Test wickets between 1990 and 2008. India’s legendary leg-spinner was known for accuracy and persistence, often turning matches with his clever bowling.

Stuart Broad (England)
5 / 6
(Photograph: AFP)

Stuart Broad (England)

Stuart Broad has 604 Test wickets from 2007 to 2023. The English fast bowler is known for pace, bounce, and big-match performances, often making breakthroughs when his team needed it most.

Nathan Lyon (Australia)
6 / 6
(Photograph: AFP)

Nathan Lyon (Australia)

Nathan Lyon has claimed 564 wickets in Tests from 2011 to present. Australia’s top off-spinner combines smart variations and accuracy, consistently troubling batters in home and away conditions.

