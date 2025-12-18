/6 bowlers with most Test wickets: Lyon surpasses McGrath to take THIS spot

Nathan Lyon has surpassed Glenn McGrath to move up the all-time Test wicket list. Here’s a look at the top 6 bowlers with the most Test wickets in cricket history.
Muttiah Muralitharan is the highest wicket-taker in Test cricket history with 800 wickets. Playing from 1992 to 2010, his spin and accuracy made him a constant threat to batters around the world.
Shane Warne, one of the greatest leg-spinners, claimed 708 Test wickets from 1992 to 2007. Known for his sharp turns and clever variations, Warne dominated batsmen across conditions globally.
James Anderson has taken 704 wickets in his long career from 2003 to 2024. England’s pace spearhead is famous for swing bowling and consistency, making him a tough challenge for any batter.
Anil Kumble picked up 619 Test wickets between 1990 and 2008. India’s legendary leg-spinner was known for accuracy and persistence, often turning matches with his clever bowling.
Stuart Broad has 604 Test wickets from 2007 to 2023. The English fast bowler is known for pace, bounce, and big-match performances, often making breakthroughs when his team needed it most.
Nathan Lyon has claimed 564 wickets in Tests from 2011 to present. Australia’s top off-spinner combines smart variations and accuracy, consistently troubling batters in home and away conditions.