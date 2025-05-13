Advertisment
6 Bowlers to dismiss Virat Kohli most times in international cricket – one name will surprise you

STORY HIGHLIGHTS

Here's a look at 6 bowlers to dismiss Virat Kohli most times in international cricket featuring Josh Hazlewood, Adil Rashid, Tim Southee, Moeen Ali and others.

Authored by: Aditya Pimpale
Here's a look at 6 bowlers to dismiss Virat Kohli most times in international cricket featuring Josh Hazlewood, Adil Rashid, Tim Southee, Moeen Ali and others.

Josh Hazlewood
1. Josh Hazlewood – 11 Times
1. Josh Hazlewood – 11 Times

Australian bowler and Virat Kohli’s Royal Challengers Bengaluru teammate Josh Hazlewood is top of the list with 11 dismissals. He has dismissed Virat on 11 occasions in 30 innings.

Adil Rashid
2. Adil Rashid – 11 Times
2. Adil Rashid – 11 Times

England’s Adil Rashid also sits level with Josh Hazlewood, having got the better of Virat on 11 occasions. Rashid’s tally came in 32 innings and can only add to this in a head-to-head contest between India and England.

Tim Southee
3. Tim Southee – 11 Times
3. Tim Southee – 11 Times

New Zealand’s Tim Southee is also level with Adil Rashid and Josh Hazlewood, having seen Virat fall to him on 11 occasions. Southee’s tally has arrived in 39 innings while representing the BlackCaps.

Moeen Ali
4. Moeen Ali – 10 Times
4. Moeen Ali – 10 Times

The second English bowler on the list, Virat, has struggled against spinners mainly in English conditions. He has been dismissed 10 times by Moeen Ali in 30 innings.

James Anderson
5. James Anderson – 10 Times
5. James Anderson – 10 Times

The legendary England bowler particularly got the better of Virat in the Test format and scalped him 10 times during his career. The tally was achieved in 42 innings as Virat struggled to find rhythm against Anderson.

Kagiso Rabada
6. Kagiso Rabada – 9 Times
6. Kagiso Rabada – 9 Times

South Africa’s Kagiso Rabada is also part of the list, having scalped Virat on nine occasions on the international stage. It has taken him 38 innings to achieve the tally, and he will be able to add only in the ODI format.

Kagiso Rabada James Anderson Moeen Ali Adil Rashid Josh Hazlewood Tim Southee Virat Kohli
