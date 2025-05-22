Published: May 22, 2025, 16:59 IST | Updated: May 22, 2025, 16:59 IST
Here are six books that can potentially help you heal parts of yourself.
6 Books that feel like therapy — but are way cheaper
The Body Keeps the Score by Bessel van der Kolk
This book is for those looking to understand trauma and its physical imprint. This modern classic unpacks how trauma lives in the body and what you can do to heal. In one line, it is insightful, grounding, and for some life-changing.
Maybe You Should Talk to Someone by Lori Gottlieb
This book is for those looking to understand both sides of the therapy couch. A therapist chronicles her sessions with clients while going to therapy herself. It's honest, hilarious, and heartbreakingly human.
Untamed by Glennon Doyle
It can help you reclaim your inner voice and shaking off societal expectations. Part memoir, part rallying cry for personal freedom. This book may help you feel bolder and more unapologetically yourself.
Radical Acceptance by Tara Brach
This book can help you embrace self-compassion over perfectionism. Blending mindfulness with psychology, this book is a gentle guide out of self-judgment and into inner peace.
The Midnight Library by Matt Haig
This novel reads like a soul-searching session for when you're wondering "what if...". It explores regrets, alternate lives, and ultimately, the power of the present.
It Didn’t Start With You by Mark Wolynn
This is the book for those looking to explore generational trauma. An eye-opening and empowering read, it's a powerful dive into inherited family pain and how to stop the cycle.