6 Best tourist destinations near Ladakh

Khardung La in Leh

6 /6

Khardung La

Khardung La is a mountain pass and one of the highest motorable roads at high altitudes in the world. It covers the north of Leh to the Indus River valley and the Shyok River valley. It is also a pathway to the Nubra Valley. It is considered a good selfie point for tourists. Anyone can go here to capture the adventurous ride, roads and nature's beauty.