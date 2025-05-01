6 Best tourist destinations near Ladakh

Shanti Stupa
Shanti Stupa is a Buddhist monument situated on a hilltop in Chanspa, Leh district of Ladakh. It was established in 1991 by Japanese Buddhist monk Gyomyo Nakamura. It signifies universal harmony, brotherhood and peace. It is a good budget-friendly place to visit to experience the peace, and serenity of Ladakh.
Pangong Tso
Pangong Tso is a beautiful long lake situated between eastern Ladakh and West Tibet with 4,225 metres of elevation. It consists of five sub-lakes, called Pangong Tso, Tso Nyak, Rum Tso and Nyak Tso. It is the best place for adventurers seekers to enjoy scenic views and capture nature's reality.
Diskit Gompa in Nubra Valley
Diskit Gompa is an old Buddhist monastery situated in the Nubra Valley of the Leh district of Ladakh. It is 115 km north of Leh and holds great cultural and spiritual significance. It is the best place to visit near Ladakh because of its cultural significance, religious history, and amazing scenery.
Lamayuru
Tso Moriri is one of the largest high-altitude lakes and is situated within the Changthang region in the Leh district of Ladakh. It is a good place to visit for its beautiful scenic views and wildlife. It is the world's highest site in Ramsar (wetland).
Lamayuru
Lamayuru is a Tibetan Buddhist monastery situated in the Leh district of Ladakh, India. It is also known as Yuru Monastery. It is a good place to visit to capture nature's beauty, and learn about Buddhist cultural significance, and history.
Khardung La
Khardung La is a mountain pass and one of the highest motorable roads at high altitudes in the world. It covers the north of Leh to the Indus River valley and the Shyok River valley. It is also a pathway to the Nubra Valley. It is considered a good selfie point for tourists. Anyone can go here to capture the adventurous ride, roads and nature's beauty.