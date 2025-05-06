Advertisment
6 Batters with the most runs from fours and sixes in an innings

Here's a look at 6 batters with the most runs from fours and sixes in an innings Chris Gayle, Brendon McCullum, Abhishek Sharma and Yashasvi Jaiswal.

1. Chris Gayle – 154 Runs vs PWI

Chirs Gayle’s devastating innings of 175 runs in April 2013 against Pune Warriors India included 154 runs from boundaries. This had 13 fours and 17 sixes and it still stands as an unbreakable record in the IPL history.

2. Brendon McCullum – 118 Runs vs RCB

Brendon McCullum’s historic knock of unbeaten 158 in the inaugural match of the IPL in 2008 against Royal Challengers Bengaluru saw 118 runs from boundaries. With 13 sixes and 10 fours, it remains one of the unique records in the IPL history.

3. Abhishek Sharma - 116 Runs vs PBKS

SunRisers Hyderabad batter Abhishek Sharma amassed 116 runs in fours and sixes in the IPL 2025 contest against Punjab Kings. His innings saw SRH chase the 242-run target while he scored 14 fours and 10 sixes.

4. AB de Villiers‬‬ – 112 Runs vs GL

One of the best batters in the business, AB de Villiers‬‬ played a match-winning 129-run innings against Gujarat Lions in the IPL 2016. Out of the 129 runs, 112 came through boundaries and included 12 sixes and 10 fours.

5. Yashasvi Jaiswal – 112 Runs vs MI

Yashasvi Jaiswal played a dream innings against Mumbai Indians on 30 April 2023 as he scored 124 runs. Out of this, 112 were scored in boundaries that included 16 fours and 8 sixes for Rajasthan Royals.

6. Chris Gayle - 106 Runs vs DD

Chris Gayle is on the list for the second time having wreaked havoc with a 128-run knock for Royal Challengers Benglauru against Delhi Daredevils on 17 May 2012. This innings included 106 runs in boundaries, consisting of 13 sixes and 7 fours.

