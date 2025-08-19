/6 Batters with Most Test runs without hitting a six

Hitting a six in Test cricket was not a thing until a few decades ago; however, this list features a player from the 21st century.
Ex-England number three, perhaps the steadiest head and consistent during his time, Jonathan Trott, leads the tally for batters with the most Test runs without hitting a six. In 52 Tests, the right-hander scored nearly 4000 runs (3835), with nine hundreds and 19 fifties to his name, but never crossed the boundary line with a maximum.
Vijay Manjrekar, a former top-order batter from India and father of famous cricketer-turned-broadcaster Sanjay Manjrekar, is next on this list. In his 14-year Test career, Manjrekar played 55 matches and scored 3208 runs, at an average close to 40 (39.12).
Perhaps the most professional cricketer produced by New Zealand, Glenn Turner, also made it to the list. In 41 Tests he featured in, Turner smashed 2991 runs at an impressive average of 44.64. He even scored seven hundreds and 14 fifties but never hit a six in his Test career.
The youngest of the five Mohammad brothers, one of whom was Hanif Mohammad, a Pakistani cricket veteran, Sadiq is fourth on this list. The left-handed opening batter scored 2579 runs in 41 Tests, scoring five tons and ten fifties.
The former Australian captain and batter Bill Woodfull also made it to the list. The right-handed batter collected 2300 runs in 35 Tests, hitting seven hundreds and 13 half-centuries. His highest score was 161.
The oldest of them all, former Australian spinner Sydney Gregory, is sixth on this list. Known for his wrist spin, Gregory played 58 matches for Australia, 52 of which came against England. In his 22-year-old career, Gregory scored 2282 runs but never a single six.