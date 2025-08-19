/6 Batters with most ODI runs without hitting a six

There are not many batters who have not hit a single six in their ODI careers, but among those who haven't, we have listed the top six with the most runs scored.
A former seam-bowling Indian all-rounder, Manoj Prabhakar, leads the chart of players with the most ODI runs without hitting a single six. In 130 matches, Prabhakar scored 1858 runs, including two hundreds and 11 fifties. He averaged just over 24 and a strike rate of 60.26.
Another former cricketer, a top-order batter from Zimbabwe, Dion Ebrahim, is second on this list. In 82 ODIs, the right-hander scored 1443 runs, with his highest being 121.
A legendary English cricketer and ex-captain, Geoffrey Boycott, is third on this list. Rather known for his exploits in Test cricket, Boycott also played 36 One-Dayers for the Poms, hitting 1082 runs, with just one hundred to his name. Given his credentials as a top-class batter, it’s surprising he never hit a six in ODIs.
Another top-order batter, but this time from an Island nation, Thilina Kandamby, is fourth on the list of batters with the most ODI runs without hitting a six in their careers. In 39 matches in the coloured jersey for Sri Lanka, the left-hander scored 870 runs, at an average of 29.
Kandamby’s teammate, Thilan Thusara Samaraweera, is next on this list. A Test specialist, Samaraweera, had a brief ODI career, scoring 862 runs in 53 matches, including two hundreds.
A former Australian batter, Steven Barry Smith, is currently sixth on this list. In 28 ODIs that he played between 1983 and 1985, the opening batter hit 861 runs, averaging close to 40. He also hit two centuries in his brief ODI career.