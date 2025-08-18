/From Virat Kohli to Ricky Ponting, 6 batters with 25000+ runs in international cricket

From Virat Kohli to Ricky Ponting, here's a look at the top six batters with 25000+ runs in international cricket. This list also includes Sachin Tendulkar, Kumar Sangakkara, Mahela Jayawardene and Jacques Kallis.
The god of cricket, Sachin Tendulkar, holds the record for most runs in international cricket. In 664 matches, he scored 34357 runs at an average of 48.52.
Tendulkar also holds the record of most centuries in international cricket (100).
The former Sri Lankan keeper-batter, Kumar Sangakkara is next on this list with 28016 runs in 594 international matches at an average of 46.77.
During his era, he was considered as one of the most dangerous batters in the world cricket.
Indian batting stalwart Virat Kohli is considered as one of the greatest batters in the international cricket. Virat Kohli features on this list with 27599 runs in 550 international matches.
Virat Kohli needs 401 more runs to join the elite club of batters with 28000 runs in international cricket.
The former Australian captain, Ricky Ponting, is next on this list with 27483 runs in 560 international matches at an average of 45.95. His tally also includes 71 centuries and 146 half-centuries.
Mahela Jayawardene was one of the greatest openers in the international cricket during his era. In his international career, Jayawardene scored 25957 runs in 652 matches at an average of 39.15.
He is Lanka's most capped player in Test cricket and comes second for most Test runs for the nation.
The former Proteas middle-order batter, Jacques Kallis, features next on this list. In 519 international matches, Kallis scored 25534 runs at a great average of 49.10.
Kallis also holds the record for most POTM awards in Test cricket history (23 POTM awards).