/6 air forces with the most military aircraft in active service

The US, Russia, China, India and South Korea lead with the largest active military aircraft fleets, ranging from over 13,000 to 1,400 aircraft. These fleets include fighters, helicopters, bombers and transports essential for modern defence.
The United States leads by far with around 13,043 active military aircraft, spread across the Air Force, Army Aviation, Navy, and Marines. These include over 2,600 combat aircraft, nearly 5,700 Helicopters, and hundreds of tankers and transport planes. The USA’s large budget supports this vast and diverse fleet.
Russia holds the second spot with roughly 4,292 military aircraft across Air force and Navy. It has about 1,500 Fighter Jets and over 1,500 Helicopters. Despite budget challenges since the Cold War, recent rebuilds keep Russia a top air power.
China's fleet counts about 3,309 aircraft among its air force, navy, and army aviation units. The People’s Liberation Army Air Force has rapidly modernised, adding fourth-generation jets and advanced drones. China ranks third overall and aims to expand further.
India is the fourth largest, nearly 2,500 active military aircraft, including fighters, transports, and helicopters. India continues to modernise its fleet, adding advanced fighters like the Rafale and indigenous jets, strengthening its air power in South Asia.
South Korea operates about 1,592 military aircraft. Its fleet includes advanced fighters like the F-35 and various helicopters supporting ground and naval forces. South Korea is important in regional security and maintains a well-equipped air force.
Japan follows with roughly 1,443 active aircraft, focused on air defence and advanced technology.