/50 First Dates to Blended: 7 Best Adam Sandler movies of all time

From his slapstick comedies to romance, Adam Sandler's versatility in the films has been praised by many. Let's check out some of his best movies which you can binge-watch any time.
Adam Sandler's popular movies
His dramatic performances have proved his talent beyond traditional comedic roles which have captivated audiences. Here are 7 popular films you can watch any time.
Jack and Jill
Jack and Jill is about a family man who is forced to deal with his twin sister from the Bronx and comes to Los Angeles for a visit. Helmed by Dennis Dugan, the film stars Al Pacino, Katie Holmes, Eugenio Derbez, and Elodie Tougene. It is available to watch on OTT platform Amazon Prime Video.
50 First Dates
50 First Dates is a love story about Henry and Lucy. But obstacles come when he realizes she suffers from short-term memory loss. Helmed by Peter Segal, the film features Drew Barrymore, Rob Scheider, Lusia Strus, and Sean Astin among others. It is available to watch on Netflix, Zee5, and Amazon Prime Video.
Murder Mystery
Murder Mystery is about a New York cop and his wife who go on a European trip to ignite the spark in their marriage. However, they get caught up in the murder case of a billionaire. How they solve the case forms the main crux of the story. Helmed by Kyle Newacheck, the film also features Jennifer Anniston, Gemma Arterton, Luke Evans, Luis Gerardo Mendez, and Shioli Kutsuna among others. It is available on Netflix.
Blended
Blended tells the story of a man and woman who get stuck together at a resort for families after their bad blind date. With spending more time, sparks begin to fly, and eventually fall in love with each other. Directed by Frank Coraci, the film features Drew Barrymore, Bella Thorne, Jessica Lowe, Kevin Nealon, and Emma Fuhrmann among others.
That's My Boy
That's My Boy is about a brash middle-aged-man, who looks to move in with his straight-faced son who's about to get married. Helmed by Sean Anders, the film stars Andy Samberg, Leighton Meester, Susan Sarandon, Will Forte, and Eva Amurri among others. It is available to watch on Amazon Prime Video and Netflix.
I Now Pronounce You Chuck and Larry
I Now Pronounce You Chuck and Larry is the story about two straight, single Brooklyn firefighters who pretend to be a gay couple to receive domestic partner benefits. Helmed by Dennis Dugan, the film also features Kevin James, Jessica Biel, Dennis Dugan, Steve Buscemi, and Rob Schneider among others. The film is available to watch on Amazon Prime Video and JioHotstar.
Just Go With It
Just Go With It is about a plastic surgeon who convinces his loyal assistant who poses with his soon-to-be divorced wife to cover up a careless lie he told to his much younger girlfriend. Helmed by Dennis Dugan, the film also stars Jennifer Anniston, Brooklyn Decker, Bailee Madison, and Nicole Kidman among others. It is available to watch on Netflix, Zee5, and Amazon Prime Video.