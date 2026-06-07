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$50,000 vs $3.50: How the future of air defence could be this cheap

Abhinav Yadav
Edited By Abhinav Yadav
Published: Jun 07, 2026, 02:37 IST | Updated: Jun 07, 2026, 02:37 IST

While an Iron Dome interceptor costs $50,000, the new Iron Beam laser system neutralises aerial threats using electricity. Costing roughly $3.50 per shot with an infinite magazine, it will complement the Iron Dome to reduce the immense cost of war.

The cost of Iron Dome
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(Photograph: AI)

The cost of Iron Dome

The Iron Dome relies on Tamir interceptor missiles to physically destroy incoming threats. Israeli officials confirm that each Tamir missile costs approximately $50,000, making it extremely expensive during saturation attacks.

The Iron Beam solution
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(Photograph: RAFAEL Advanced Defense Systems)

The Iron Beam solution

Developed by Rafael Advanced Defense Systems, the Iron Beam is a 100-kilowatt high-energy laser. Instead of firing a kinetic missile, it uses an invisible laser beam to superheat and destroy targets mid-air.

The $3.50 laser shot
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(Photograph: RAFAEL Advanced Defense Systems)

The $3.50 laser shot

Because it uses directed energy, the Iron Beam's cost is simply the electricity required to generate the laser. A single laser shot costs roughly $3.50.

The infinite magazine
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The infinite magazine

Unlike the Iron Dome, which requires physical reloading, the Iron Beam possesses an infinite magazine. As long as the system maintains a steady power supply, it can continuously fire at incoming drones and mortars.

A complementary system
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(Photograph: X)

A complementary system

Iron Beam will not replace Iron Dome because lasers are heavily weakened by weather conditions like fog or heavy rain. Israel's Ministry of Defense will integrate both systems, using lasers on clear days to save millions of dollars.

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