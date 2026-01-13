/50,000 military personnel? Why has the US deployed soldiers in the Middle East

The US has deployed nearly 50,000 troops to the Middle East to ensure regional stability. From logistics hubs in Kuwait to airbases in Qatar, this surge aims to deter aggression and protect allies.
The number of US military personnel in the Middle East has risen to nearly 50,000, up from roughly 34,000 before the Israel-Hamas war. This increase involves active-duty troops and civilians positioned to counter escalating regional instability.
Kuwait hosts the largest US force in the region, with approximately 13,500 troops stationed there. Major facilities like Camp Arifjan and Ali al-Salem Air Base serve as the primary logistics and airlift hubs for US operations.
Al Udeid Air Base in Qatar is home to around 10,000 American service members. This massive installation functions as the forward headquarters for US Central Command (CENTCOM), overseeing air missions across the Middle East.
Bahrain hosts nearly 9,000 US personnel, mainly at the Naval Support Activity in Manama. It serves as the headquarters for the US Navy’s Fifth Fleet, which is vital for securing Persian Gulf shipping lanes.
The United Arab Emirates hosts about 5,000 US troops, primarily at Al Dhafra Air Base. This facility supports a wide range of aircraft, including surveillance drones and fighter jets used for regional defence.
Approximately 3,000 US soldiers are deployed in Jordan, with many operating from Muwaffaq Salti Air Base. These forces provide crucial support for intelligence and air operations, including drone missions in the region.
About 2,700 US troops are stationed in Saudi Arabia, largely at Prince Sultan Air Base. Their primary mission involves operating Patriot missile batteries and other air defence systems to counter aerial threats.
Around 2,500 US troops remain in Iraq and 900 in Syria to prevent an ISIS resurgence. These forces continue to train local partners and conduct counter-terrorism operations despite frequent attacks by militia groups.
The US has deployed advanced missile defence assets, including a THAAD battery, to Israel to boost its protection. This deployment involves about 100 soldiers dedicated to operating the complex anti-ballistic missile system.
Beyond land bases, the US maintains a robust naval presence with destroyers and cruisers in regional waters. These assets are tasked with intercepting missiles and drones targeting commercial vessels in the Red Sea.