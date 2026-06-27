/Figo, Ramos, Zlatan: 5 world-class footballers who never scored a World Cup goal

While scoring a FIFA World Cup goal has immortalised several A-listers over the decades, a few of the top names have never scored one at the showpiece event. From Luis Figo to Zlatan Ibrahimovic, let’s look at five superstars who never found the back of the net on the game's grandest stage.
Zlatan has scored over 500 goals during his time with top clubs worldwide and established himself as one of the most clinical strikers of the 21st century, but has never been able to replicate his dream run at the FIFA World Cups. Competing in two editions (2002 and 2006) for Sweden, the former Barcelona striker failed to find the back of the net. Sweden failed to qualify for the 2010 and 2014 editions, but when they returned in 2018, Zlatan had already announced his international retirement.
The Premier League giant, also amongst the most complete players in league history, hasn’t scored even once at the FIFA World Cup. Representing England’s golden generation at this mega tournament in 2006, 2010 and 2014, Lampard was never on the scoreboard for the Three Lions.
The 2000 Ballon d’Or winner from Portugal and one of the game’s best wingers, Luis Figo, is also, unfortunately, on this list. Figo led Portugal’s golden generation across two editions (2002 and 2006). And although he led his team to the semis in the 2006 edition, Figo finished his World Cup career with 10 appearances and no goals.
A forgotten hero from the Czech Republic, Pavel Nedvěd, who won the Ballon d’Or in 2003, also remained goalless at the FIFA World Cup. A giant for his national team and Juventus in Serie A, Nedvěd’s prime years were wasted as his country failed to qualify for this global event. However, when they did so in 2006, Nedvěd was in the twilight of his career and failed to score for the Czech Republic before they were knocked out in the group stage. Nedvěd retired soon after and finished his decorated career with zero World Cup goals.
The 2010 World Cup-winning Spanish centre-back Sergio Ramos is another high-profile name on this list. Having scored 130 goals for the clubs he represented, mostly for Real Madrid, Ramos was clinical with his headers and long-range strikes. However, representing Spain across four editions (from 2006 to 2018), Spain’s backline talisman failed to find the back of the net.