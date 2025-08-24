/5 wildest claims Bob Lazar made about UFO technology

In 1989, Bob Lazar shook the world with his revelations about working on alien spacecraft near Area 51. His testimony inspired countless UFO documentaries, podcasts, and conspiracy theories. But beyond the secrecy, what exactly did Lazar claim?
Lazar claimed the alien craft didn’t use traditional fuel or rocket engines. Instead, they harnessed gravity waves, bending space-time itself to travel vast distances instantly. According to him, this allowed UFOs to make sharp, impossible turns and achieve near-light speeds. Scientists dismiss this, pointing out we’ve never observed or controlled gravity in such a way.
Before it was ever discovered on Earth, Lazar described an exotic material. Element 115, as the power source for alien crafts. He said it was stable, fuelled reactors, and produced immense energy without radiation. When scientists later synthesised Element 115, it turned out to be highly unstable and incapable of powering anything, deepening the skepticism around his story.
According to Lazar, each UFO had a reactor the size of a basketball, capable of producing unlimited power by annihilating matter with antimatter. This would make fossil fuels, nuclear energy, and even solar power obsolete. Critics, however, note that antimatter requires enormous energy to create and store, far beyond what Lazar described.
One of his most outlandish claims was that UFOs could cancel inertia, meaning occupants could make sudden turns at insane speeds without feeling g-forces. Pilots wouldn’t be crushed against the walls, no matter how violently the craft moved. While science fiction often imagines such technology, physics offers no mechanism for achieving it today.
Lazar also claimed that the crafts could distort light around them, making them appear cloaked or invisible. He described this as a byproduct of the gravity field surrounding the UFO. To witnesses on the ground, the crafts would shimmer, bend, or even vanish. This echoes modern discussions about invisibility cloaks, but remains unproven in real science.
Bob Lazar’s claims remain among the most sensational in UFO lore. While mainstream scientists dismiss them as fantasy or fabrication, UFO enthusiasts point to his early mention of Element 115 as proof he may know more than he lets on. Whether whistleblower or storyteller, Lazar’s “wild” descriptions continue to fuel debates about just how much the government might be hiding.