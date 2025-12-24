/5 wicketkeepers with most dismissals in IPL 2025: MS Dhoni takes THIS spot, check others

IPL 2025 saw sharp work behind the stumps as Jitesh Sharma led the list for most dismissals. From MS Dhoni to Jos Buttler, here are the top five wicketkeepers who impressed with catches and stumpings.
Jitesh Sharma topped the charts in IPL 2025 with 20 dismissals. He completed one stumping and 19 catches, staying sharp behind the stumps and giving RCB timely breakthroughs in pressure moments throughout the season.
Ryan Rickelton finished close behind with 16 dismissals in IPL 2025. He pulled off five stumpings and 11 catches, showing quick hands and good awareness while keeping wickets for the Mumbai Indians.
MS Dhoni proved age is just a number with 11 dismissals in IPL 2025. He managed five stumpings and six catches, once again using his calm presence and fast glove work for Chennai Super Kings.
Josh Inglis had a solid season for Punjab Kings with 10 dismissals. He recorded one stumping and 9 catches, staying alert behind the stumps and backing up his bowlers well.
Jos Buttler rounded off the list with 10 dismissals for the Gujarat Titans in IPL 2025. He completed two stumpings and eight catches, contributing steadily with the gloves during the tournament.