5 weird superstitions of cricket legends: Not only Indians but Australians also in the list

1. Sachin Tendulkar
Before every innings, the Master Blaster, Sachin Tendulkar made sure to wear his left pad first. He believed it brought him luck and maybe it really did, considering he scored 100 international centuries.
2. Virender Sehwag
Unlike other cricketers, Former Indian opening batter Virender Sehwag wore a jersey without any number. He felt it brought him luck during his batting.
3. Steve Waugh
Former Australia legendary captain Steve Waugh always kept a red handkerchief in his pocket during matches. Gifted by his grandfather, it became his lucky charm throughout his historic cricketing journey.
4. Saurav Ganguly
Former Indian captain, Saurav Ganguly shaved during Test matches and always kept his Guruji’s photo in his pocket. He also wore multiple rings for good luck while leading India.
5. Michael Clarke
Before every match, former Australian captain Michael Clarke blasted loud music in his ears. He believed it helped him block distractions and get in the zone.