5 weird superstitions of cricket legends: Not only Indians but Australians also in the list

Even the biggest cricketing icons have their own superstitions. Here are five legendary cricketers feat. Sachin Tendulkar, Virender Sehwag, Michael Clarke, Steve Waugh and Sourav Ganguly with their weird delusions.

Authored by: Umang Bafna
1. Sachin Tendulkar
1. Sachin Tendulkar

Before every innings, the Master Blaster, Sachin Tendulkar made sure to wear his left pad first. He believed it brought him luck and maybe it really did, considering he scored 100 international centuries.

Unlike other cricketers, Former Indian opening batter Virender Sehwag wore a jersey without any number. He felt it brought him luck during his batting.

Former Australia legendary captain Steve Waugh always kept a red handkerchief in his pocket during matches. Gifted by his grandfather, it became his lucky charm throughout his historic cricketing journey.

Former Indian captain, Saurav Ganguly shaved during Test matches and always kept his Guruji’s photo in his pocket. He also wore multiple rings for good luck while leading India.

Before every match, former Australian captain Michael Clarke blasted loud music in his ears. He believed it helped him block distractions and get in the zone.

