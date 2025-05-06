Advertisment
Subscribe
Photos

5 weird cricket rules you won’t believe are real: No.4 will shock you!

Advertisment

STORY HIGHLIGHTS

Cricket has some really strange rules. From no bails to free runs off helmets, here are five rules that will surprise every cricket fan including ball being dead on hitting spider cam, Not out if the glove is not in contact with the bat and so on.

Default Avatar
Authored by: Umang Bafna
| Reported by:

| Edited by:

| Translated by:

Cricket has some really strange rules. From no bails to free runs off helmets, here are five rules that will surprise every cricket fan including ball being dead on hitting spider cam, Not out if the glove is not in contact with the bat and so on.

Umang Bafna profile image
by Umang Bafna
by Umang Bafna
Photograph: (AFP)
Photograph: (AFP)
1. Ball will be declared dead if it hits the spidercam
1. Ball will be declared dead if it hits the Spidercam
1/5

1. Ball will be declared dead if it hits the spidercam

One of the weird rules in cricket is during a match, if a batter hits the ball and it touches the spidercam, it is declared as dead ball and the ball has to be bowled again.

2. Match can be played without bails
2. Match can be played without bails
2/5

2. Match can be played without bails

We all know that if the ball hits the stumps but the bails don’t fall, the batter is not out. But did you know cricket can be played without bails as well. If there’s too much wind and bails won’t stay in place, the match can still go on without them. An example can be when Afghanistan played against West Indies on June 9, 2017 in St. Lucia.

3. Not out if the glove is not in contact with the bat
3. Not out if the glove is not in contact with the bat
3/5

3. Not out if the glove is not in contact with the bat

Another rule is if the ball touches the batter’s glove and gets caught, it’s only out if the glove is still holding the bat. If the glove is off the bat, the batter is not out.

Advertisment
4. Forefeit an innings in Test cricket
4. Forfeit an innings in Test cricket
4/5

4. Forefeit an innings in Test cricket

We all know about declaring an innings in Test cricket But, what if we tell you can actually forfeit innings to achieve a result. In 2000, during a Test cricket match between England and South Africa in Centurion, both teams gave up one innings each to get a result after rain delays.

5. Helmet on the ground can give penalty runs
5. Helmet on the ground can give penalty runs
5/5

5. Helmet on the ground can give penalty runs

If the fielding side keeps a helmet on the ground and the ball hits it, the batting team gets five free runs. This is the reason wicketkeepers are very cautious while keeping the helmet on the ground.

test cricket
Umang Bafna profile image
by Umang Bafna
by Umang Bafna
Advertisment
Subscribe