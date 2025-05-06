5 weird cricket rules you won’t believe are real: No.4 will shock you!

1. Ball will be declared dead if it hits the spidercam
One of the weird rules in cricket is during a match, if a batter hits the ball and it touches the spidercam, it is declared as dead ball and the ball has to be bowled again.
2. Match can be played without bails
We all know that if the ball hits the stumps but the bails don’t fall, the batter is not out. But did you know cricket can be played without bails as well. If there’s too much wind and bails won’t stay in place, the match can still go on without them. An example can be when Afghanistan played against West Indies on June 9, 2017 in St. Lucia.
3. Not out if the glove is not in contact with the bat
Another rule is if the ball touches the batter’s glove and gets caught, it’s only out if the glove is still holding the bat. If the glove is off the bat, the batter is not out.
4. Forefeit an innings in Test cricket
We all know about declaring an innings in Test cricket But, what if we tell you can actually forfeit innings to achieve a result. In 2000, during a Test cricket match between England and South Africa in Centurion, both teams gave up one innings each to get a result after rain delays.
5. Helmet on the ground can give penalty runs
If the fielding side keeps a helmet on the ground and the ball hits it, the batting team gets five free runs. This is the reason wicketkeepers are very cautious while keeping the helmet on the ground.