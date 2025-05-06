5 weird cricket rules you won’t believe are real: No.4 will shock you!

2. Match can be played without bails

We all know that if the ball hits the stumps but the bails don’t fall, the batter is not out. But did you know cricket can be played without bails as well. If there’s too much wind and bails won’t stay in place, the match can still go on without them. An example can be when Afghanistan played against West Indies on June 9, 2017 in St. Lucia.