/5 ways watching ‘Reels’ damage your brain

Excessive consumption of short-form Reels can significantly rewire your brain's reward system and reduce your daily focus.
The constant flood of high-stimulation content in Reels rewires the brain’s reward system. This rapid dopamine release can damage brain function significantly more than traditional stimulants.
Rapidly switching between short videos reduces the ability to maintain long-term focus. This habit trains the brain to expect instant gratification, making complex tasks harder to finish.
Frequent consumption of Reels may impair cognitive processing speeds over time. Research indicates the stimulation levels from these videos can be 5 times more intense than other harmful habits.
The brain struggles to process the sheer volume of information presented in 15-second bursts. This leads to digital burnout and a decreased capacity for deep, analytical thinking.
Blue light and high-energy content from Reels late at night disrupt the natural production of melatonin. This interference prevents the brain from entering the restorative sleep cycles needed for health.