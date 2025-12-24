LOGIN
5 ways watching ‘Reels’ damage your brain

Ilma Athar Ali
Edited By Ilma Athar Ali
Published: Dec 24, 2025, 20:15 IST | Updated: Dec 24, 2025, 20:15 IST

Excessive consumption of short-form Reels can significantly rewire your brain's reward system and reduce your daily focus.

Rewiring the reward system
Rewiring the reward system

The constant flood of high-stimulation content in Reels rewires the brain’s reward system. This rapid dopamine release can damage brain function significantly more than traditional stimulants.

Shrinking attention spans
Shrinking attention spans

Rapidly switching between short videos reduces the ability to maintain long-term focus. This habit trains the brain to expect instant gratification, making complex tasks harder to finish.

Impact on cognitive function
Impact on cognitive function

Frequent consumption of Reels may impair cognitive processing speeds over time. Research indicates the stimulation levels from these videos can be 5 times more intense than other harmful habits.

Increased mental fatigue
Increased mental fatigue

The brain struggles to process the sheer volume of information presented in 15-second bursts. This leads to digital burnout and a decreased capacity for deep, analytical thinking.

Disrupting sleep patterns
Disrupting sleep patterns

Blue light and high-energy content from Reels late at night disrupt the natural production of melatonin. This interference prevents the brain from entering the restorative sleep cycles needed for health.

