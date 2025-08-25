/5 unique records of Cheteshwar Pujara that define India’s modern day 'Wall'

Cheteshwar Pujara’s career is filled with rare milestones in Test cricket. Here are five special records that showcase why he is remembered as India’s modern Wall.
Cheteshwar Pujara scored 6,529 runs for India while batting at no. 3 in Tests. With 18 centuries and 32 fifties, he is only behind Rahul Dravid, who leads the chart with more than 10,000 runs at this position.
Pujara played a key role in 53 Test wins for India while batting at no. 3. In these victories, he scored 3,893 runs at an average of 51.90, including 12 centuries. Only Dravid has more wins and runs batting at one down (4,271 runs).
Known for his patience and calm composure, Pujara is the only Indian to face more than 500 balls in a single Test innings. Against Australia in Ranchi in 2017, he faced 525 deliveries and scored 202 runs, registering his third Test double-century.
Pujara loved playing against Australia in their own backyard. In four victories on Australian soil when he was part of the playing XI, he scored 401 runs at an average of 50.12. His contribution included two centuries and two fifties.
Apart from Tests, Pujara dominated first-class cricket with 21,301 runs and 66 centuries. He also hit 18 double-hundreds, the fourth-most in history.