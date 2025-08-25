LOGIN
  • Wion
  • /Photos
  • /5 unique records of Cheteshwar Pujara that define India’s modern day 'Wall'

5 unique records of Cheteshwar Pujara that define India’s modern day 'Wall'

Umang Bafna
Edited By Umang Bafna
Published: Aug 25, 2025, 18:11 IST | Updated: Aug 25, 2025, 18:11 IST

Cheteshwar Pujara’s career is filled with rare milestones in Test cricket. Here are five special records that showcase why he is remembered as India’s modern Wall.

Second-most Test runs at no. 3 for India
1 / 5
(Photograph: AFP)

Second-most Test runs at no. 3 for India

Cheteshwar Pujara scored 6,529 runs for India while batting at no. 3 in Tests. With 18 centuries and 32 fifties, he is only behind Rahul Dravid, who leads the chart with more than 10,000 runs at this position.

Part of 53 Test wins batting at no.3
2 / 5
(Photograph: AFP)

Part of 53 Test wins batting at no.3

Pujara played a key role in 53 Test wins for India while batting at no. 3. In these victories, he scored 3,893 runs at an average of 51.90, including 12 centuries. Only Dravid has more wins and runs batting at one down (4,271 runs).

Only Indian to face 500+ balls in a Test innings
3 / 5
(Photograph: AFP)

Only Indian to face 500+ balls in a Test innings

Known for his patience and calm composure, Pujara is the only Indian to face more than 500 balls in a single Test innings. Against Australia in Ranchi in 2017, he faced 525 deliveries and scored 202 runs, registering his third Test double-century.

Australia as his 'second home'
4 / 5
(Photograph: AFP)

Australia as his 'second home'

Pujara loved playing against Australia in their own backyard. In four victories on Australian soil when he was part of the playing XI, he scored 401 runs at an average of 50.12. His contribution included two centuries and two fifties.

Sensational Pujara
5 / 5
(Photograph: AFP)

Sensational Pujara

Apart from Tests, Pujara dominated first-class cricket with 21,301 runs and 66 centuries. He also hit 18 double-hundreds, the fourth-most in history.

Trending Photo

5 unique records of Cheteshwar Pujara that define India’s modern day 'Wall'
5

5 unique records of Cheteshwar Pujara that define India’s modern day 'Wall'

What will be the speed of a bullet fired from a fighter jet at Mach 2?
7

What will be the speed of a bullet fired from a fighter jet at Mach 2?

What if fighter jets lost all communication in battle?
6

What if fighter jets lost all communication in battle?

What happens if a fighter jet fires missiles at a UFO?
7

What happens if a fighter jet fires missiles at a UFO?

What happens if a B-2 bomber drops a bomb into a black hole?
7

What happens if a B-2 bomber drops a bomb into a black hole?