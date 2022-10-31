5 unique clutch bags that don't look anything like your usual accessories

Oct 31, 2022

There're several ways to grab eyeballs! One is to pair your outfit with a blingy, unique and somewhat weird clutch bag or minaudière that looks nothing like your usual accessory. It's a great way to make a fashion statement effortlessly without looking too over the top.

When paired the correct way, they can take a look a couple of notches higher in the style quotient. And, who wouldn't like to be the talk of the town for their fashion choices? 

Here we have compiled a list of the 5 best unique clutch bags that are sure to attract people's attention everywhere you go!

Micro egg clutch bag

While most people would never think of carrying a bag that looks like an egg, you can break fashion norms and flaunt your unconventional style sense with this clutch bag. This Simone Rocha signature pearly bag is currently out of stock but is usually available for purchase on its official website for $715.

Pearl clutch bag

Just the idea of a pearl hanging on your forearm can excite most fashionistas. And, when they see this Cult Gaia clutch, the excitement mostly turns into an obsession. The bag costs somewhere around $420.

Diamond-studded fish clutch bag

If you are flaunting a mermaid look for a major fashion night, don't forget to pick this diamond-studded fish clutch bag that looks anything but ordinary.

Pigeon clutch bag

Sarah Jessica Parker paired this JW Anderson pigeon clutch bag with a khaki boiler suit, teeny-tiny Fendi ankle bag, and vintage Dior sandals. The purse costs a whopping $890.

Avocado clutch bag

Judith Leiber offers this stunning diamond-studded avocado clutch bag for $4,295. On a day when you are feeling playful, pair this bag with a green ombre nap dress and shell major style goals.

