LOGIN
  • Wion
  • /Photos
  • /5 times voyager shocked scientists with unexpected discoveries

5 times voyager shocked scientists with unexpected discoveries

Abhinav Yadav
Edited By Abhinav Yadav
Published: Sep 06, 2025, 12:04 IST | Updated: Sep 06, 2025, 12:04 IST

Voyager launched in 1977, gave us first close-ups of the giant planets, and later became the first spacecraft to enter interstellar space. their mission continues over 14 billion miles away. Know what they found beyond the solar system.

Voyager's Historic Launch and Mission
1 / 7
(Photograph: NASA)

Voyager's Historic Launch and Mission

Voyager 1 and 2 were launched in 1977 to explore the outer planets. Its mission was originally to visit Jupiter and Saturn but extended to Uranus and Neptune, providing humanity’s first close-up views of these distant worlds.

Discovering the Giant Planets
2 / 7
(Photograph: NASA)

Discovering the Giant Planets

Voyager sent back detailed images and data of Jupiter's storms, Saturn’s rings, Uranus's tilted axis and Neptune's winds. It revealed moons with active geology and diverse environments, changing our view of the outer solar system.

Voyagers Reach the Heliosphere
3 / 7
(Photograph: X)

Voyagers Reach the Heliosphere

After completing their planetary flybys, the Voyagers continued outward to the heliosphere the protective bubble formed by the sun’s solar wind. This vast region shields our solar system from interstellar particles.

Crossing the Heliopause
4 / 7
(Photograph: NASA)

Crossing the Heliopause

In 2012, Voyager 1 crossed the heliopause, entering interstellar space for the first time in history. Voyager 2 followed in 2018. They detected a sudden change in plasma density and magnetic fields, marking the boundary where the sun's influence wanes.

Probing the Interstellar Medium
5 / 7
(Photograph: Representative image/ Unsplash)

Probing the Interstellar Medium

Beyond the heliopause, Voyagers measure cosmic rays, magnetic fields and plasma waves in the interstellar medium the space between stars. This data helps us understand the galaxy’s environment and the “cosmic windshield” shaping our solar system's interaction with the galaxy.

Challenges of an Aging Mission
6 / 7
(Photograph: NASA)

Challenges of an Aging Mission

Voyager’s instruments are over four decades old. Some have failed, but mission controllers manage power and communication carefully to keep sending valuable data from about 14 billion miles away, where no other spacecraft has gone.

Voyager’s Enduring Legacy
7 / 7
(Photograph: Representative image/ NASA)

Voyager’s Enduring Legacy

Voyager has expanded our understanding from giant planets to interstellar space. Its data guides future missions and remains a beacon of human curiosity and achievement.

Trending Photo

‘The brightest star’: Will Voyager reach Sirius before we lose it?
7

‘The brightest star’: Will Voyager reach Sirius before we lose it?

'Is there a Great Dark Spot on humanity?' What Voyager’s data says about the Universe’s biggest mysteries
7

'Is there a Great Dark Spot on humanity?' What Voyager’s data says about the Universe’s biggest mysteries

'The first alien broadcast?': The bizarre Voyager data that baffled NASA scientists
7

'The first alien broadcast?': The bizarre Voyager data that baffled NASA scientists

'The 175-Year Wait': Will we ever get a Voyager 3 mission before the next planetary alignment?
7

'The 175-Year Wait': Will we ever get a Voyager 3 mission before the next planetary alignment?

'The Pale Blue Dot 2.0': Can AI recreate the iconic image from Voyager’s final data?
7

'The Pale Blue Dot 2.0': Can AI recreate the iconic image from Voyager’s final data?