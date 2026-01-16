/5 times Nobel laureates gave away their gold for money

The American mathematician received the Economic Sciences Prize for his work in game theory, specifically the Nash equilibrium theory for non-cooperative games. He also introduced the distinction between cooperative games and non-cooperative games. His medal was auctioned in 2019 for $735,000 by Christie's auction house. He passed away in 2015 and his life became the basis for the book A Beautiful Mind and the movie by the same name. The money was used to establish the John Nash Trust to support his legacy and raise awareness for mental health.