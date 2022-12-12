5 Times Fawad Khan, Mahira Khan paved their way into our hearts with their performances

Written By: Zeba Khan Updated: Dec 12, 2022, 09:55 PM IST

Loved across the border for their versatile performances, characters they have lived and made us fall in love with, actors Fawad Khan and Mahira Khan have a huge fan following globally. New romances may come and go, but the endearing on-screen couple's ‘Humsafar’ lives in our hearts rent-free. Here are some of our favorite Zindagi originals that these versatile actors have been a part of:



Zindagi Gulzar Hai

Kashaf (Sanam Saeed), a young woman raised by a single mother, experiences a lot of class and gender bias in her growing years. Her life takes a different turn when she crosses paths with Zaroon (Fawad Khan) in college. With conflicting mind-sets, but love in their hearts, Zaroon and Kashaf get married and work towards a stronger bond with each other. Seamlessly slipping into the role of an ideal partner, Fawad’s character Zaroon is widely appreciated and loved by women, even today. Zaroon believes that communication is the key to a healthy relationship, he protects and prioritizes his partner and loves her unconditionally. Available on: Youtube

humsafar

Mahira Khan and Fawad’s Khan most loved series, Humsafar will always hold a special place in our hearts. The series sheds light on a beautiful love-story between Khirad (Mahira Khan) and Asher (Fawad Khan) who belong to different stratas of society. Love brings with it pain, grief, struggles, obstacles and tears but always wins in the end. Fawad and Mahira’s on-screen chemistry leaves us smitten and keeps us engaged throughout the series Available on: Youtube



sadqay tumhare

Mahira Khan’s role as Shanno is the show's heart and soul; pure and beautiful, headstrong but caring, no one can help but love her. Mahira's performance adds depth and charm to a character that was written in a detailed and engaging manner. Based on the writer’s (Khalil-Ur-Rehman Qamar)own real life love story, the series revolves around the romantic relationship between Shano (Mahira Khan) Khalil (Adnan Malik) and their family dynamics. Available on: ZEE5



behadd

Starring loved actors, Fawad Khan, Nadia Jamil and Sajal Ali in pivotal roles, Behadd is an emotional story that traces the journey of a single mother, Masooma (Played by Nadia Jamil), who is left to take care of her daughter Maha (Played by Sajal Ali) after the unfortunate death of her husband. Along her journey as a single parent, Masooma crosses paths with Jamal (Played by Fawad Khan) and they realize that they have much more in common than they could ever hope for. Fawad Khan sinks into the simple and relatable character of Jamal, leaving audiences engaged and entertained. Available on: ZEE5



numm

The series tells us the story of strict customs and rituals of feudal times and the impact has on society. The plot revolves around the complex lives of Wali Bakht Khan (Fawad Khan), Mahjabeen (Sanam Saeed), Neelum (Kanza Wayne) and the conflicts that transpire between them. Fawad Khan doesn’t fail to impress us yet again with his portrayal of Wali. Available on: Zindagi (Tata Play, Airtel, Dish TV and D2H)



