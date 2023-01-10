5 times Athiya Shetty stole clothes from beau KL Rahul's closet

Written By: Kirtika Katira Updated: Jan 10, 2023, 01:22 PM IST

Despite having a wardrobe full of clothes, nothing feels better than stealing your boyfriend's or husband's ensembles and turning them into gush-worthy looks. It's a unique way of strengthening the bond. And since Tinseltown never fails to give us relationship goals, we often see actresses flaunting their beaus' tees, hoodies and sometimes even caps on social media. Apart from wearing expensive designer labels, Bollywood actress Athiya Shetty often posed in Indian cricketer KL Rahul's clothes for social media. Take a quick look!

'Rock' hoodie

Athiya Shetty and KL Rahul reportedly started dating in February 2019. Designer Vikram Phadnis left a series of comments on Shetty's August 2019 post that hinted that the two are dating. Later that year, a picture of the lovebirds' posted on Akansha Ranjan's social media profile made waves.

(Photograph: Instagram )

White shirt

The two reportedly met each other through mutual friends and they instantly hit it off. Other than posting a few photos together and leaving a few subtle hints, here and there, the two like to stay mum about their relationship.

(Photograph: Instagram )

Graphic tee

Rumours are rife that the two will be getting married in January this year. However, neither the actress nor the cricketer has confirmed the news. According to media reports, the wedding vows would be exchanged in Suniel Shetty's opulent Khandala house, which is no less than a resort.

(Photograph: Instagram )

Printed tee

While vacationing in London in July 2021, Athiya wore Rahul's t-shirt and posed with a popsicle. The couple was joined by Ahan Shetty. Meanwhile, Rahul posted a picture in the same tee in February of that year.

(Photograph: Instagram )

Beige hoodie

The two lovebirds were seen wearing the same beige sweatshirt on different occasions. While Rahul seems to have worn the hoodie for a photoshoot, Athiya paired it with a pair of casual blue jeans for a fun day out.

(Photograph: Instagram )