/5 times asteroids hit the surface of the Earth in recent history

On June 30, 1908, a massive 100-meter-wide asteroid exploded mid-air over Siberia’s Tunguska River, marking the largest recorded asteroid impact on Earth. The explosion, brighter than the sun, flattened about 80 million trees and killed reindeer across a vast butterfly-shaped zone. Eyewitnesses reported at least three deaths and described being thrown off their feet miles away.

The blast’s dust illuminated the skies so intensely that people in Asia could read at midnight. Political turmoil, World War I, and the Russian Revolution delayed scientific investigation until 1927, when researchers finally surveyed the site and confirmed the event’s extraordinary scale and impact.