/5 threats that make a Mars mission fatal for humans, according to NASA

One of the most serious hazards is radiation from cosmic rays and solar particles. Unlike Earth, which is shielded by a thick atmosphere and a magnetic field, space offers little protection. Astronauts travelling to Mars would be exposed to radiation levels hundreds of times higher than on Earth. According to NASA, long-term exposure can increase the risk of cancer, damage the nervous system, and affect cognitive performance. Shielding solutions are being tested, but no definitive protection currently exists for a journey that could last two to three years.

