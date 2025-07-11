/From Rafael Nadal to Pete Sampras: 5 tennis players with most men's singles grand slams

Roger Federer is widely admired for his stylish gameplay in tennis. He was known more for his skill and timings, other than other players which are known for their power.

Federer has 20 grand slam titles and won a total of 103 career titles, the second most in history after Jimmy Connors.

He performed well on all types of courts, especially at Wimbledon and the Australian Open.

He retired in September 2022 after playing his final match at the Laver Cup.