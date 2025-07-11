/From Rafael Nadal to Pete Sampras: 5 tennis players with most men's singles grand slams

From Rafael Nadal to Pete Sampras, here's a look at the top five tennis players with most men's singles grand slams. This list also includes Novak Djokovic, Roger Federer and Björn Borg.
Novak Djokovic is one of the greatest tennis players ever in the tennis history.
Djokovic has won 24 grand slam titles, the most by any player in the Open Era. He also holds the record for staying as World No. 1 in the standings for the longest time (373 weeks).
Rafael Nadal is also one of the top names in the tennis history. He has won 22 grand slams and a total of 92 titles in his career.
Nadal is known as one of the best player on clay courts. Out of his 22 grand slams, 14 were won on clay courts aka Roland Garros at the French Open.
Roger Federer is widely admired for his stylish gameplay in tennis. He was known more for his skill and timings, other than other players which are known for their power.
Federer has 20 grand slam titles and won a total of 103 career titles, the second most in history after Jimmy Connors.
He performed well on all types of courts, especially at Wimbledon and the Australian Open.
He retired in September 2022 after playing his final match at the Laver Cup.
Pete Sampras was one of the top tennis players in the 1990s. He was the first to win 14 grand slam titles in the Open Era, a record that lasted for 19 years until Federer broke it in 2009.
Overall, he has won 64 singles titles and was World No. 1 for 286 weeks (longest during that time).
Bjorn Borg had a short but brilliant career in tennis from 1973 to 1983. He was famous for his rivalry with John McEnroe.
Bjorn Borg has won 66 titles during his carrer and it includes 11 grand slams.