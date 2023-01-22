5 teas you must try for a healthier body & mind

Written By: Kirtika Katira Updated: Jan 22, 2023, 09:22 PM IST

Did you know that you can switch to a healthier lifestyle by simply tweaking your choice of hot beverage every morning and evening? There're plenty of teas one can consume to keep their weight in check or manage an illness or stress. WION picks 5 teas from different parts of the world that've multiple health benefits. Take a look!

Matcha tea

Matcha is a Japanese green tea powder made from finely powdered dried tea leaves. It’s energising and calming all at once. And above all, it’s extremely delicious.

Hibiscus tea

If you love a citrusy brew with floral notes then hibiscus tea is the right pick for you. This caffeine-free herbal tea helps manage blood pressure. It boosts liver health and may also be helpful in losing weight. It is super easy to brew but you can also opt for homemade or ready-made options.

Chamomile tea

Health experts recommend chamomile tea for various reasons. It promotes better sleep, alleviates stress and anxiety, helps with menstrual pain, osteoporosis, and even symptoms of a cold. It can be consumed in the mid-afternoon or a few hours before bedtime to reap maximum benefits.

Oolong tea

Oolong tea is a partially oxidized tea that has endless benefits. It contains polyphenols which is known to offer amazing health benefits. It can also help reduce cholesterol levels and support healthy heart function. If you enjoy the flavor profile of green tea and wish to try something robust, give Oolong tea a try.

Rooibos tea

Rooibos tea, which comes from South Africa, is made from the leaves of the rooibos or red bush plant. It has historically been used for its medicinal purposes.

