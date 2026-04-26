/5 Teams to Chase 200+ Totals Most Times in IPL

Discover the top 5 teams with the most successful 200+ run chases in IPL history. From Punjab Kings' record-breaking 265-run chase to RCB and SRH's dominance, see which IPL teams excel under pressure in 2026.
Punjab Kings might not have won the IPL, but they have surely done something even the five-time champions haven’t done – successfully chasing most 200-plus totals in the IPL. Following their record run chase (265) against Delhi Capitals in IPL 2026, they now lead the standings with a record 11 200-plus successful chases.
The joint-most successful IPL team, the Mumbai Indians, sit in second place with six successful 200-plus run chases in IPL history. Known for assembling perhaps the most destructive units over the years, MI knows a thing or two about hunting massive targets.
The inaugural champions, Rajasthan Royals, are placed third on this list, with five successful 200-plus run chases in IPL history. Acing with their balanced side this season, the Royals mostly rely on their top order to help them cross the winning line.
The defending IPL champions, RCB, are also tied with the Royals with five successful 200-plus run chases in the tournament’s history. Having twice chased 200-plus totals in this season alone, they look fired up to add more to this tally.
The newest entrant to this list is SunRisers Hyderabad, who made it five times following the just-concluded match against the Rajasthan Royals in IPL 2026, where they chased 229 with five wickets and nine balls remaining.